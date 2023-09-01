White Sox call up pitcher Luis Patiño, infielder José Rodríguez ahead of series vs. Tigers

The Chicago White Sox announced that right-handed pitcher Luis Patiño and infielder José Rodríguez have been recalled to the big league roster ahead of Friday night's game against the Detroit Tigers.

Patiño, 23, earns the promotion from Triple-A Charlotte, where he holds a 5.65 ERA and 0-1 record across five starts and 14.1 innings of work.

In his time in Charlotte, Patiño has recorded 13 walks and 12 strikeouts.

Acquired by the White Sox from the Tampa Bay Rays a month ago, Patiño has appeared in each of the last four MLB seasons, debuting with the San Diego Padres in 2020 before spending parts of three seasons with the Rays.

Patiño appeared in two games at the big league level with the Rays this season, surrendering four earned runs in as many innings with two walks and five strikeouts.

As for Rodríguez, the 22-year-old earns the call from Double-A Birmingham for his second stint with the big league club of the season, making a brief appearance and scoring a run in his MLB debut on June 20 against the Texas Rangers.

Signing as an amateur free agent with the White Sox in February 2018, Rodríguez has climbed through the minor league system in the last five years, posting a .747 OPS with 17 doubles and 18 home runs this year with the Barons.

The two call-ups bring the White Sox active roster to 28, reflecting the increased roster size allowed by teams beginning Sept. 1.

The White Sox will take on the Tigers tonight at Guaranteed Rate Field, with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. local time on NBC Sports Chicago.

