Eloy Jiménez hurt himself in the sixth inning of Sunday’s White Sox game against the Tigers. The team announced later that he exited the game with left adductor soreness.

Jiménez grimaced while running to first base as he grounded out to the third baseman.

“It looks like Eloy’s got himself a sore leg,” said color commentator Steve Stone on the broadcast. “Right here, something gives way.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Jiménez slowed to a trot about halfway down the line.



Injuries have plagued Jiménez throughout his career. Last season he missed time due to a hamstring injury, a groin issue and an emergency appendectomy. Still, the 120 games he was limited to were a high water mark dating back to the 122 games he played in 2019, his rookie season. In 2021 and 2022 combined he only managed 139 games.



In the early stages of this season, Jiménez is batting .182 with no walks and two strikeouts.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.