MLB Free Agency: White Sox sign pitcher Erick Fedde to deal, reports say

The Chicago White Sox have reportedly made a signing at the winter meetings, inking pitcher Erick Fedde to a contract.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Fedde has signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the White Sox:

Right-hander Erick Fedde and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $15 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Fedde, 30, went 20-6 with a 2.00 ERA for the NC Dinos in the KBO, where he was named MVP this year. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 5, 2023

Fedde previously pitched for the Washington Nationals before signing in the KBO League in Korea for the 2023 campaign.

In 30 total starts, Fedde posted a 20-6 record with a 2.00 ERA, striking out 209 batters in 1801.1 innings, winning the KBO’s Most Valuable Player Award for his efforts with the NC Dinos.

In parts of six MLB seasons, Fedde has a 21-33 record with a 5.41 ERA, appearing in a total of 102 games.

It is expected that Fedde will join the White Sox rotation for the 2024 season.

