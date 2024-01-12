White Sox giveaway, theme night calendar released. Full list of fun stuff for fans

Hoodies, Hawaiian shirts, bobbleheads and more. The White Sox announced their giveaway calendar on Friday, and the schedule includes regular fan favorites, plus some new swag like replica versions of the sleeveless vest jerseys that the team wore from the late 1990s through the late 2000s.

In addition, the White Sox will host a variety of theme nights that will celebrate various heritages and allow fans to dress up as other cultural icons.

Of course, postgame fireworks shows and Family Sundays when kids can run the bases will return, too.

Here’s the list of everything to expect this season:

WHITE SOX GIVEAWAYS

-Clear tote bag, March 28th

-Hoodie, March 30th

-Crewneck, April 13th

-Hockey jersey, April 27th

-Quarter zip, May 11th

-Luis Robert Jr. bobblehead, May 25th

-Hawaiian shirt, June 8th

-Southside basketball jersey, June 29th

-Throwback jersey vest, July 13th

-Football jersey, August 24th

WHITE SOX THEME NIGHTS

-Weather night with NBC 5 Storm Team, May 1

-Harry Potter night, May 10th

-Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Night, May 14th

-Reggaeton night, May 24th

-Southpaw’s birthday, June 9th

-Polish heritage night, June 25th

-Mexican heritage night, June 26th

-Italian heritage night, July 9th

-African American heritage night, August 14th

-Elvis night, August 23rd

-Police & Fire night, August 28th

-Hispanic heritage night, September 13th

-Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day, September 14th

POSTGAME FIREWORKS NIGHTS

-May 10th

-May 24th

-June 7th

-June 28th

-July 12th

-July 26th

-August 9th

-August 23rd

-August 30th

-September 13th

FAMILY SUNDAYS

-March 31st

-April 14th

-April 28th

-May 12th

-May 26th

-June 9th

-June 30th

-July 14th

-July 28th

-August 25th

-September 1st

-September 15th

For the full list of opponents and more complete details, click here.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.