7 most memorable moments from Tim Anderson's career with the White Sox

This past week, Tim Anderson signed a one-year deal worth $5 million with the Miami Marlins, officially capping off his career with the White Sox.
The White Sox declined Anderson's $14 million club option for the 2024 season, sending him into free agency. The face of the franchise was officially stripped of that de facto title this offseason.
Still, Anderson's career with the White Sox was a memorable one. His undeniable swagger and wonderfully profane attitude gave the South Side a new aura that was engineered by Anderson's indelible personality.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
With that, we look back at the most memorable moments of Anderson's career with the White Sox. Here are Anderson's top seven moments from his time on the South Side.
Fields of Dreams Walk-Off
Need I say any more?
This is inarguably Anderson's best highlight with the White Sox. Enjoy reliving this one.
White Sox News
Two American League juggernauts playing MLB's first-ever game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams. And after Liam Hendriks surprisingly gave up back-to-back home runs to Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, Anderson does this.
His "It's over" celebration became a national sensation after sending the Yankees home on one pitch.
Chills.
Brad Keller Bat Flip
One of Anderson's first examples of his unwavering swagger, he sent a bomb into Guaranteed Rate Field's right field stands, letting pitcher Brad Keller know with an elite bat flip.
Keller didn't appreciate it, but Anderson didn't care.
RBI Double, Walk-Off vs. Tigers
How about another bat flip?
During arguably Anderson's best season at the plate, he instigated a late-game comeback against the Detroit Tigers with an RBI double in the sixth inning.
Then, in the bottom of the ninth inning, this happened.
Anderson walked off the Tigers and gave us another adrenaline-pumping bat toss.
Silencing Josh Donaldson, Yankees
In May 2022, the White Sox swept the Yankees on a road doubleheader.
Leading up to this game, Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson called Tim Anderson "Jackie" in what he claims was a reference to a 2019 story when Anderson said he felt like "today's Jackie Robinson" in how he's "getting to a point where I need to change the game."
Then, Anderson did this in the 8th inning with a 2-0 lead at Yankee Stadium.
He drove in three runs with this bomb and silenced Yankee fans who chanted "Jackie" any time he approached the plate. Anderson got the last laugh from this dispute with the Yankees and Donaldson, who was suspended for one game from his comments.
"It was pretty dope for me to shut them up," Anderson said.
"F--- it, we're the best team in the AL"
Heading into the 2021 season, the White Sox had lofty goals for themselves after losing in the AL Wild Card in 2020. They also just crowned one of their own (Jose Abreu) as the AL MVP from the Covid-shortened season.
Anderson was reserved about it first, but after some egging on from 670 The Score's Danny Parkins, he lets his feelings about the White Sox be known.
2019 Batting Champion
The White Sox were on the rise in 2019 after a 72-89 season.
Anderson led the bunch at the plate, hitting a league-leading .335 from the plate, earning the rights to the batting champion title by the season's end. He finished the season with a .865 OPS and 128 OPS+, too.
He hit 18 home runs and drove in 65 runs in 123 games. From his 167 hits that season, he crossed home plate 81 times on his own, too.
Anderson was becoming the hitter everyone hoped he could be that season.
2021 All-Star Nod
In the midst of a high-hopes season for the White Sox, Anderson earned his first All-Star nod.
Here's how the clubhouse celebrated his individual honor after announcing it to the team.