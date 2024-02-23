7 most memorable moments from Tim Anderson's career with the White Sox

This past week, Tim Anderson signed a one-year deal worth $5 million with the Miami Marlins, officially capping off his career with the White Sox.

The White Sox declined Anderson's $14 million club option for the 2024 season, sending him into free agency. The face of the franchise was officially stripped of that de facto title this offseason.

Still, Anderson's career with the White Sox was a memorable one. His undeniable swagger and wonderfully profane attitude gave the South Side a new aura that was engineered by Anderson's indelible personality.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

With that, we look back at the most memorable moments of Anderson's career with the White Sox. Here are Anderson's top seven moments from his time on the South Side.

Fields of Dreams Walk-Off

Need I say any more?

This is inarguably Anderson's best highlight with the White Sox. Enjoy reliving this one.

A FIELD OF DREAMS IT WAS!✨



TIM ANDERSON WINS IT FOR THE @whitesox!!! pic.twitter.com/kkX4sRcgN6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 13, 2021

Two American League juggernauts playing MLB's first-ever game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams. And after Liam Hendriks surprisingly gave up back-to-back home runs to Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, Anderson does this.

His "It's over" celebration became a national sensation after sending the Yankees home on one pitch.

Chills.

Brad Keller Bat Flip

One of Anderson's first examples of his unwavering swagger, he sent a bomb into Guaranteed Rate Field's right field stands, letting pitcher Brad Keller know with an elite bat flip.

Keller didn't appreciate it, but Anderson didn't care.

The king of swag 😤 pic.twitter.com/aVTvGMi7zg — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 17, 2019

"I hurt [the pitcher's] feelings, but so what? This is not about him. This about me and my squad."



The art of the bat flip, presented by the one and only @TimAnderson7. Full 🎥 is right here: https://t.co/6pMoleGqot pic.twitter.com/87V4A1ZkW9 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) March 5, 2020

RBI Double, Walk-Off vs. Tigers

How about another bat flip?

During arguably Anderson's best season at the plate, he instigated a late-game comeback against the Detroit Tigers with an RBI double in the sixth inning.

Then, in the bottom of the ninth inning, this happened.

WE SAID IT ONCE, WE'LL SAY IT ALL SEASON... TIM ANDERSON IS THE SWAG KING pic.twitter.com/elXVQOJjeU — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 27, 2019

Anderson walked off the Tigers and gave us another adrenaline-pumping bat toss.

Silencing Josh Donaldson, Yankees

In May 2022, the White Sox swept the Yankees on a road doubleheader.

Leading up to this game, Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson called Tim Anderson "Jackie" in what he claims was a reference to a 2019 story when Anderson said he felt like "today's Jackie Robinson" in how he's "getting to a point where I need to change the game."

Then, Anderson did this in the 8th inning with a 2-0 lead at Yankee Stadium.

He drove in three runs with this bomb and silenced Yankee fans who chanted "Jackie" any time he approached the plate. Anderson got the last laugh from this dispute with the Yankees and Donaldson, who was suspended for one game from his comments.

"It was pretty dope for me to shut them up," Anderson said.

"F--- it, we're the best team in the AL"

Heading into the 2021 season, the White Sox had lofty goals for themselves after losing in the AL Wild Card in 2020. They also just crowned one of their own (Jose Abreu) as the AL MVP from the Covid-shortened season.

Anderson was reserved about it first, but after some egging on from 670 The Score's Danny Parkins, he lets his feelings about the White Sox be known.

.@TimAnderson7's interview with @DannyParkins was awesome.



They discussed parenting and Anderson's relationship with Tony La Russa before we got the classic "F*** it, we're the best team in the American League" line.



Listen to full interview on Rewind: https://t.co/HNdx27sA5f pic.twitter.com/4grsqk4VaW — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) February 26, 2021

2019 Batting Champion

The White Sox were on the rise in 2019 after a 72-89 season.

Anderson led the bunch at the plate, hitting a league-leading .335 from the plate, earning the rights to the batting champion title by the season's end. He finished the season with a .865 OPS and 128 OPS+, too.

He hit 18 home runs and drove in 65 runs in 123 games. From his 167 hits that season, he crossed home plate 81 times on his own, too.

Anderson was becoming the hitter everyone hoped he could be that season.

2021 All-Star Nod

In the midst of a high-hopes season for the White Sox, Anderson earned his first All-Star nod.

Here's how the clubhouse celebrated his individual honor after announcing it to the team.

"The explosion of emotion in the clubhouse, someone should have taped it," La Russa said.



Well, someone did 😉 pic.twitter.com/Bh693i6lpz — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 10, 2021

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.