Are the White Sox willing to pay $100 million for a player? Here's what Chris Getz says

The White Sox are one of two teams in MLB history to have never paid a player more than $100 million on a single contract. They join the Oakland A's as the only two teams never to have accomplished this payroll feat.

It's a strange mark the White Sox have never reached. But are the White Sox prepared to take that step, should they feel inclined to sign a big-time player? Here's what general manager Chris Getz told "Foul Territory" when former White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski asked him the question.

"First of all, we've got a lot of players on this team that need to go out there and perform," Getz said. "And this roster needs to take shape. So I can't sit here and say 'We need this player X next year for us to take it to 'this' level.' I think that we've got to have a better understanding of the group that we have.

"What you're talking about with a certain amount to go to this player, I think he'll ... I mean, we've gone after free agents in the past. Whether it be Manny Machado and [Zack] Wheeler, for stuff that's been out there publicly. Jerry [Reinsdorf] has been very supportive. But I want to make sure it's the right player at the right time for this organization to go out there and spend. We have to feel like it's going to help us be successful in the near term."

As aforementioned, it's strange the White Sox haven't hit this mark. They're not a top payroll team, but they're not a bottom one either.

Here's where the White Sox have finished in payroll in the past three seasons, according to Spotrac.

2023: $162.8 million - 15th in MLB

2022: $203.2 million - 7th in MLB

2021: $140.9 million - 15th in MLB

The Kansas City Royals were the latest team to scratch their name off the list. In February, they signed shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to an 11-year contract worth $289 million. In April 2023, the Pirates signed Bryan Reynolds to an eight-year deal worth $106 million, notching their first $100+ million deal.

When will the White Sox be forced to sign a $100 million player? For point of reference, Ronald Acuña Jr's eight-year deal worth $100 million ranks 58th amongst active MLB contracts. At some point, the White Sox will have to cross the threshold.

Maybe it's Luis Robert Jr.? He's under contract until 2028, including two years under club control in 2026 and 2027. But he's played to a $100 million caliber thus far in his career.

As it stands, Andrew Benintendi has the organization's most lucrative contract. He signed a five-year deal worth $75 million before the beginning of last season.

