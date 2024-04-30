Astros option José Abreu to minors after heinous start to season

The Astros optioned first baseman José Abreu to their Florida Complex League affiliate in West Palm Beach after slashing .099/.156/.113 to start the season

The legendary former White Sox slugger consented to the assignment instead of electing free agency to work on his timing and rhythm at the plate.

Astros general manager Dana Brown acknowledged that the move to demote a former MVP is "a rare thing" but said Abreu "unselfishly" agreed with the decision.

"He was frustrated," Brown told reporters on Tuesday. "He was wearing it. If you've been around these athletes any number of years, you can tell when they're frustrated. It's rare to do it, but I think it tells us about his dedication and commitment.

"I don't think he sees this as a long-term, and I don't think we see it as a long-term thing."

Brown further commended Abreu's cooperation in a written statement on Tuesday.

"Jose is a team-first guy, and we applaud him for this. We know what this guy can do, and we’re confident in his determination and work ethic.”

