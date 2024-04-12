Bill Belichick pulls up for a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field

One of the greatest coaches in the history of professional sports was in attendance for Friday's White Sox game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick enjoyed a ballgame on a beautiful night in Chicago as a guest of former White Sox manager Tony La Russa.

The two posed for a picture with NBC Sports Chicago analyst and former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillén in a suite at Guaranteed Rate field.

Few Rings in this Pic. Thank you for the time Coach Belichick and T bone. pic.twitter.com/R5PbHVNePP — Ozzie Guillen (@OzzieGuillen) April 13, 2024

The former New England Patriots head coach, who parted ways with the team earlier this year, won six Super Bowls alongside quarterback Tom Brady from 2002 to 2019. With La Russa's three championships and Ozzie's 2005 World Series title, there are 10 rings between the three legendary coaches pictured above.

