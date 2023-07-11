Here are all 20 draft picks in the White Sox' 2023 MLB draft class

The Chicago White Sox wrapped up the 2023 MLB draft, stacking the box with pitchers and outfielders in the first 10 rounds, while grabbing a shortstop in the first round.

The Sox stayed predominantly with collegiate ball players while getting a local high school kid in the seventh round.

Here are the results from the White Sox 2023 MLB draft. If you want to check out the Cubs' picks, go here.

Round 1- Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Ole Miss

The White Sox have now drafted two shortstops in the first round in each of the last two MLB drafts. In 2022, the White Sox took Colson Montgomery, the once-Indiana commit.

This year, they went with Gonzalez, a left-handed slugger from the 2022 National Champions, Mississippi. He was awarded National Freshman of the Year in 2021. With a quick run on shortstops in the first round, the Sox pounced on a reliable one in Gonzalez.

Round 2- Grant Taylor, P, LSU

Taylor is a unit on the mound, standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 230 pounds. He impressed in the Cape Cod League, holding a 2.14 ERA through five games (four started) and 21.2 innings. He allowed five runs and two walks while striking out 30.

Round 3- Seth Keener, P, Wake Forest

Keener, MLB.com's No. 108 prospect, pitched three collegiate seasons and two with the Valley League and Cape Cod League. During his final season in college, he held a 2.69 ERA through eight starts and 70+ innings.

Round 4- Calvin Harris, C, Ole Miss

The Sox returned to the 2022 National Championship generator, Ole Miss, to pick up Gonzalez's teammate. Harris played three seasons at Ole Miss, slashing .321/.398/.579 with 12 home runs during his final season. He's MLB.com's No. 133 ranked prospect.

Round 5- Christian Oppor, P, Gulf Coast CC

Back on the bump, the White Sox went with Oppor, a left-handed pitcher who was drafted in the 11th round last season by the A's and attended community college before reentering the draft. He was the best pitching prospect in Wisconsin coming out of high school and is MLB.com's No. 225 ranked prospect.

Round 6- Lucas Gordon, P, Texas

Pitching three collegiate seasons, Gordon has a loaded résumé. He played 56 games in college, pitching 210 innings for the Longhorns. He held a scorching career ERA of 2.87, finishing with a 2.63 ERA over his last season.

Round 7- George Wolkow, OF, Downer's Grove North HS

The Sox picked up a local prospect in the seventh round, grabbing Wolkow from the southwest Chicago suburbs. Wolkow, 17, is MLB.com's No. 71 ranked prospect. Though he's ranked high, he comes with concerns about his plate discipline and swing style. He's athletic, and gigantic, standing 6-foot-7 in the outfield.

Round 8- Eddie Park, OF, Stanford

The Sox doubled up on outfielders in the eighth round with a speedy contact hitter. Park, 21, played three seasons at Stanford with an impressive career slash line of .318/.407/.403. He's a base hitter at heart, racking up just six home runs over his collegiate career on 186 hits.

Round 9- Jake Peppers, P, Jacksonville State

Pitching three seasons in college, Peppers racked up 140 collegiate innings in 55 games. Like the other pitching prospects the Sox drafted, he impressed in the Cape Cod League with a 2.60 ERA. He's MLB.com's No. 187 ranked prospect.

Round 10- Zach Franklin, P, Missouri

Franklin played four seasons at Western Carolina before topping off his fifth-year eligibility at Missouri. He didn't have the best experience there, earning a 7.45 ERA through 20 games. Though, during his four-year career at WC, he fared reasonably well in 69 collegiate games.

Round 11- Rikuu Nishida, 2B, Oregon

One of three middle infielders the Sox drafted, Nishida slashed .312/.395/.443 during his lone season on the west coast. He's a base-stealing threat, taking 25 bases while with the Ducks.

Round 12- Mathias LaCombe, P, Cochise College (AZ)

Back on the mound, right-handed pitcher LaCombe held a 1.74 ERA over 67 innings of collegiate work in JUCO. His K/9 value of 12.97 stands out, along with his 97:14 - K:BB ratio.

Round 13- Ryan Galanie, 3B, Wofford (SC)

Galanie represents the only third baseman the Sox drafted this year. He stood out from the batter's box his last season in college, slashing .383/.491/.670 with 17 home runs and 66 RBIs.

Round 14- Edrick Felix, 2B, Florida Gulf Coast

After playing two summer league seasons, Felix attended FGCU for a season and showed out. He slashed .366/.449/.774 with 25 home runs and 83 RBIs. His 1.223 OPS isn't too shabby, either.

Round 15- Carlton Perkins, P, Cowley County CC

At community college, Perkins held a 3.00 ERA through 18 innings of work, striking out 21 on the way.

Round 16- Weston Eberly, C, Columbia (NY)

Eberly played three collegiate seasons, recording a respectable slash line of .301/.424/.545 at the plate. He also appeared five different times in the summer league.

Round 17- Mikey Kane, IF, Oregon State

Kane played for Ridgefield over the course of his first two collegiate seasons before moving to the Pac-12. At O-State, he slashed .281/.396/.475.

Round 18- Anthony Imhoff, P, Pima CC

Last season, Imhoff started 16 games in community college, earning a 3.78 ERA. He struck out 113 batters while walking 46 over his career.

Round 19- Caden Connor, OF, Cal State Fullerton (CA)

Connor played four collegiate seasons, recording a .322/.412/.444 slash line with 106 RBIs from 213 hits over his career.

Round 20- Garrett Wright, P, TCU

At TCU, Wright finished with a 3.34 ERA over three collegiate seasons. He struck out 36 batters and walked 16, while holding a 1.138 WHIP.

