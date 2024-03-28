Here are the White Sox walk-up songs for the 2024 season

It's the start of a new season, which means new walk-up songs for the White Sox.

Here are some walk-up songs the team will use for certain players.

2024 Walk-Up songs are officially here 🎧 #WhiteSox x @CocaCola — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 28, 2024

The White Sox also created a playlist of the walk-up songs that can be found here. Here's a list of the nine songs they have on the playlist.

LO LOGRE - Myke Towers

Double Down - Cody Johnson

El Campeon - El Kimiko y Yordy, Michael Boutic, EL YORDY DK

Thief - Ookay

Vacation - Dirty Heads

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go - Wham!

Simple Man - Rock Version - Shinedown

Fight For Your Right - Beastie Boys

Ten Thousand Fists - Disturbed

