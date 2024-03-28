Here are the White Sox walk-up songs for the 2024 season

It's the start of a new season, which means new walk-up songs for the White Sox.
Here are some walk-up songs the team will use for certain players.
The White Sox also created a playlist of the walk-up songs that can be found here. Here's a list of the nine songs they have on the playlist.
- LO LOGRE - Myke Towers
- Double Down - Cody Johnson
- El Campeon - El Kimiko y Yordy, Michael Boutic, EL YORDY DK
- Thief - Ookay
- Vacation - Dirty Heads
- Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go - Wham!
- Simple Man - Rock Version - Shinedown
- Fight For Your Right - Beastie Boys
- Ten Thousand Fists - Disturbed