Here's why it was especially difficult for Jerry Reinsdorf to dismiss Kenny Williams

White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf made a significant change to the organization this season, dismissing General Manager Rick Hahn and Executive Vice President Kenny Williams.

The decision, according to Reinsdorf, was one he thought about for "a month," turning over every stone and analyzing every angle.

"I considered a variety of alternatives," Reinsdorf told the media Thursday. "One alternative was to do nothing. Another was to keep Kenny and let Rick go, and another was to keep Rick and let Kenny go, and another one was to let them both go.

"And I came to the conclusion that it'd be better to let them both go and have a fresh start."

Hahn had been with the organization since 2000, overtaking the role of general manager in 2012 and holding it for 11 years.

Williams, on the other hand, has technically been with the organization since 1986, when he played for the team's rookie league in the minors. After his playing career, which included three years with the White Sox, he immediately returned to the front office of his native team.

He joined the organization as a scout in 1992. By 2000, he was the general manager of the club. In 2012, he was promoted to executive vice president, a position he held until this season.

Not only has Williams been with the organization's front office for over 30 years, but his relationship with Reinsdorf is particularly special. That made it difficult for Reinsdorf to dismiss Williams this season.

"A change killed me because it wouldn't have been any harder for me to fire my son, Michael, than it was to fire Kenny because Kenny was my son and is still my son," Reinsdorf said.

According to Reinsdorf, the two have a father-son relationship. In fact, Williams' father told his son on his deathbed he would fare well after his passing because of Reinsdorf.

"You have a second father," Williams' father said to his son, alluding to Reinsdorf.

It was a crushing decision to make, but one that was necessary in the eyes of Reinsdorf. In Williams and Hahn's place, Reinsdorf promoted Chris Getz to senior vice president and general manager of the club. He will have full control of the front office.

A front office that, for the first time in over 30 years, will not include Williams.

