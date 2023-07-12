Liam Hendriks will be honored at the ESPYs Wednesday night with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

Hendriks revealed in January that he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Just four months later, after immunotherapy and chemotherapy, Hendriks got to announce that he was in remission.

“It hasn’t changed my outlook on life, but it’s definitely made me miss being in this clubhouse,” Hendriks said in May.

Hendriks did not need to wait much longer to rejoin his teammates. On May 29, he made his season debut with the team.

The Jimmy V Award is named after former North Carolina State men’s basketball coach Jim Valvano, who died in 1993 from adenocarcinoma just months after receiving an ESPY of his own: the Arthur Ashe Courage and Humanitarian Award. The award recognizes a sports figure “who has overcome great obstacles through physical perseverance and determination.” Past recipients include Dick Vitale, Chris Nikic, Jim Kelly, Craig Sager and Stuart Scott.

How to watch the 2023 ESPY Awards

The ESPYS will air Wednesday, July 12 at 7 p.m. Central Time on ABC. Fans can also stream the awards show in the ESPN app.

