How to watch White Sox spring training games on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox are 2-5 from the first set of spring training games in February. The South Side has 22 more spring training games before their March 28 season-opener against the Detroit Tigers.
Here is the White Sox spring training schedule for March and the games that will be broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago.
|Date/Time (CST)
|Opponent
|Broadcast
|3/1, 2:05 p.m.
|at Cubs
|3/2, 2:05 p.m.
|at Rangers
|3/3, 2:10 p.m.
|at Angels
|3/4, 2:05 p.m.
|vs Diamondbacks
|3/6, 2:05 p.m.
|vs Dodgers
|NBC Sports Chicago
|3/7, 2:05 p.m.
|vs Brewers
|NBC Sports Chicago
|3/8, 2:05 p.m.
|at Guardians
|3/9, 2:10 p.m.
|at Padres
|3/10, 2:05 p.m.
|at Giants
|3/11, 2:05 p.m.
|vs Rockies
|3/12, 7:05 p.m.
|at Reds
|3/13, 2:10 p.m.
|at Brewers
|3/14, 2:05 p.m.
|vs Angels
|3/15, 2:05 p.m.
|vs Cubs
|NBC Sports Chicago
|3/16, 2:05 p.m.
|vs Giants/Mariners
|NBC Sports Chicago
|3/17, 2:05 p.m.
|at Athletics
|3/18, 2:05 p.m.
|vs Guardians
|3/20, 2:05 p.m.
|vs Reds
|3/21, 2:05 p.m.
|at Royals
|3/22, 2:05 p.m.
|vs Athletics/Angels
|3/23, 2:05 p.m.
|vs Mariners
|3/24, 2:10 p.m.
|vs Tigers
