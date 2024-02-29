Trending
How to watch White Sox spring training games on NBC Sports Chicago

For March, here are all the spring training games available to watch on NBC Sports Chicago

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

The White Sox are 2-5 from the first set of spring training games in February. The South Side has 22 more spring training games before their March 28 season-opener against the Detroit Tigers.

Here is the White Sox spring training schedule for March and the games that will be broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago.

Date/Time (CST)OpponentBroadcast
3/1, 2:05 p.m.at Cubs
3/2, 2:05 p.m.at Rangers
3/3, 2:10 p.m.at Angels
3/4, 2:05 p.m.vs Diamondbacks
3/6, 2:05 p.m.vs DodgersNBC Sports Chicago
3/7, 2:05 p.m.vs BrewersNBC Sports Chicago
3/8, 2:05 p.m.at Guardians
3/9, 2:10 p.m.at Padres
3/10, 2:05 p.m.at Giants
3/11, 2:05 p.m.vs Rockies
3/12, 7:05 p.m.at Reds
3/13, 2:10 p.m.at Brewers
3/14, 2:05 p.m.vs Angels
3/15, 2:05 p.m.vs CubsNBC Sports Chicago
3/16, 2:05 p.m.vs Giants/MarinersNBC Sports Chicago
3/17, 2:05 p.m.at Athletics
3/18, 2:05 p.m.vs Guardians
3/20, 2:05 p.m.vs Reds
3/21, 2:05 p.m.at Royals
3/22, 2:05 p.m.vs Athletics/Angels
3/23, 2:05 p.m.vs Mariners
3/24, 2:10 p.m.vs Tigers
