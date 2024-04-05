Luis Robert Jr. exits the game with an apparent lower leg injury

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. left Friday's White Sox-Royals game in the ninth inning after rounding first base from a hit and pulling up. He left the game under his power, not without limping off the field, however.

Not having Robert Jr. on the field would be a massive loss for the White Sox. He's inarguably the team's best player at the plate and on defense.

He's started this season well. He's hit two home runs with four RBIs to complement them. His .208 batting average isn't indicative of his true ceiling. Last season, he finished hitting .264 with 38 home runs.

The White Sox recently lost Eloy Jimenez to the 10-day injury list with a left adductor strain. The injury bug has always favored the White Sox top brass in recent seasons, and it's rearing its ugly head early this season.

