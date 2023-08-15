Trending
Luis Robert Jr.

Luis Robert Jr. homers in return as White Sox beat Cubs 5-3

The Sox center fielder had two hits, including a home run, in the win over the Cubs on Tuesday

By The Associated Press

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Luis Robert Jr. hit a tiebreaking solo homer in his return to the lineup, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Robert drove a hanging slider from Julian Merryweather deep to left with two out in the seventh inning, giving the White Sox a 4-3 lead at a packed Wrigley Field. It was Robert’s team-high 32nd homer.

White Sox' Luis Robert Jr. hits a home run deep in the left field bleachers at Wrigley Field

The All-Star outfielder finished with two hits in his first start since he sprained his right pinky finger during last week’s 9-2 victory over the New York Yankees.

Back home after a 3-3 road trip, the Cubs (61-58) wasted a chance to improve their positioning in the NL wild-card standings. Philadelphia, Miami and Cincinnati all lost.

Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki homered for the North Siders, and Kyle Hendricks pitched six innings of three-run ball. It was the first loss in a breakout season for Merryweather (4-1).

Cubs' Ian Happ hits a two-run homer in the first inning against the White Sox on Tuesday, switching the one-run difference in the other direction

White Sox News

Crosstown Classic Aug 14

What to know ahead of the White Sox vs. Cubs Crosstown Classic series

Luis Robert Jr. 49 mins ago

WATCH: Luis Robert Jr. coldly silences Cubs fans with the ‘shush' emote

Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki ties up Tuesday’s game vs. the White Sox with a solo home run in the fourth inning

After Touki Toussaint departed in the fifth, four White Sox relievers combined for five innings of two-hit ball. Lane Ramsey (1-0) got his first major league win, and Gregory Santos earned his fourth save of the season by striking out three in 1 2/3 innings.

Andrew Benintendi tacked on an insurance run with a two-out RBI double in the ninth, helping the White Sox (48-72) improve to 2-1 against the Cubs this year. The crosstown rivals close out their season series on Wednesday night.

Happ gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead with a two-run drive to right-center in the first. It was his fourth homer this month and No. 14 on the season.

Elvis Andrus responded with a two-run single in the second for the White Sox. But Suzuki tied it at 3 with his 11th homer, a 406-foot drive to left in the fourth.

Suzuki also robbed Andrew Vaughn of a potential RBI single with a sliding catch in right in the third. Hendricks celebrated the play by clapping into his glove.

NO GO

Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman is dealing with some right rib discomfort, delaying his return from the injured list.

Stroman had been sidelined by right hip inflammation. The All-Star was slated to start Wednesday against the White Sox, but manager David Ross said Stroman had some discomfort in the rib area after throwing a bullpen session Sunday in Toronto. Javier Assad “more than likely” will start the series finale against the South Siders, Ross said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: SS Tim Anderson was scratched because of neck stiffness.

Cubs: RHP Nick Burdi (appendectomy) pitched a scoreless inning in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Iowa. … RHP Brad Boxberger (forearm strain) got one out in a rehab appearance with the Arizona Complex League Cubs on Monday. He was charged with three runs, two earned, and one hit. … LHP Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation) threw a bullpen session on Monday. He plans to throw another one later this week.

UP NEXT

Assad (2-2, 3.12 ERA) pitched seven sparkling innings in a 6-2 victory at Toronto on Friday. Right-hander Mike Clevinger (5-5, 3.55 ERA) goes for the White Sox on Wednesday.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Luis Robert Jr.
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us