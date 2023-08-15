Luis Robert Jr. homers in return as White Sox beat Cubs 5-3

Luis Robert Jr. hit a tiebreaking solo homer in his return to the lineup, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Robert drove a hanging slider from Julian Merryweather deep to left with two out in the seventh inning, giving the White Sox a 4-3 lead at a packed Wrigley Field. It was Robert’s team-high 32nd homer.

White Sox' Luis Robert Jr. hits a home run deep in the left field bleachers at Wrigley Field

The All-Star outfielder finished with two hits in his first start since he sprained his right pinky finger during last week’s 9-2 victory over the New York Yankees.

Back home after a 3-3 road trip, the Cubs (61-58) wasted a chance to improve their positioning in the NL wild-card standings. Philadelphia, Miami and Cincinnati all lost.

Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki homered for the North Siders, and Kyle Hendricks pitched six innings of three-run ball. It was the first loss in a breakout season for Merryweather (4-1).

Cubs' Ian Happ hits a two-run homer in the first inning against the White Sox on Tuesday, switching the one-run difference in the other direction

Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki ties up Tuesday’s game vs. the White Sox with a solo home run in the fourth inning

After Touki Toussaint departed in the fifth, four White Sox relievers combined for five innings of two-hit ball. Lane Ramsey (1-0) got his first major league win, and Gregory Santos earned his fourth save of the season by striking out three in 1 2/3 innings.

Andrew Benintendi tacked on an insurance run with a two-out RBI double in the ninth, helping the White Sox (48-72) improve to 2-1 against the Cubs this year. The crosstown rivals close out their season series on Wednesday night.

Happ gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead with a two-run drive to right-center in the first. It was his fourth homer this month and No. 14 on the season.

Elvis Andrus responded with a two-run single in the second for the White Sox. But Suzuki tied it at 3 with his 11th homer, a 406-foot drive to left in the fourth.

Suzuki also robbed Andrew Vaughn of a potential RBI single with a sliding catch in right in the third. Hendricks celebrated the play by clapping into his glove.

NO GO



Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman is dealing with some right rib discomfort, delaying his return from the injured list.

Stroman had been sidelined by right hip inflammation. The All-Star was slated to start Wednesday against the White Sox, but manager David Ross said Stroman had some discomfort in the rib area after throwing a bullpen session Sunday in Toronto. Javier Assad “more than likely” will start the series finale against the South Siders, Ross said.

TRAINER’S ROOM



White Sox: SS Tim Anderson was scratched because of neck stiffness.

Cubs: RHP Nick Burdi (appendectomy) pitched a scoreless inning in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Iowa. … RHP Brad Boxberger (forearm strain) got one out in a rehab appearance with the Arizona Complex League Cubs on Monday. He was charged with three runs, two earned, and one hit. … LHP Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation) threw a bullpen session on Monday. He plans to throw another one later this week.

UP NEXT



Assad (2-2, 3.12 ERA) pitched seven sparkling innings in a 6-2 victory at Toronto on Friday. Right-hander Mike Clevinger (5-5, 3.55 ERA) goes for the White Sox on Wednesday.

