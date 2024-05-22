Luis Robert Jr. smacks a home run in the first swing of his rehab stint

Is one swing all it takes?

Luis Robert Jr., in his first rookie-level game in Arizona for his rehab, knocked a ball out of the park in his first swing at the plate.

Luis Robert 1 swing and 1 HR. I’m thinking he’s back #ProspectOne pic.twitter.com/Bs87SW5PGs — The Welsh (@IsItTheWelsh) May 23, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Robert Jr. is rehabbing from the Grade 2 hip flexor strain he endured in April. The initial timeline slated him to be on the shelf for 6-8 weeks. However, he's incurred a couple of setbacks in his rehab since then.

The plan for the White Sox center fielder is to play a couple of games in the Arizona Complex League this week. Next week, barring any further setbacks, Robert should be able to start an official rehab stint. The expectation is Robert should return to the field in early June.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.