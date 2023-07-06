MLB insider would be ‘stunned' if these six White Sox players aren't traded

Rumor has it the White Sox could be sellers at the deadline.

Amid a season where they are 13 games below .500, and 7.5 games out of first place, one would suspect the Sox would try to sell and revamp before attempting another playoff run.

One MLB insider believes at least six White Sox players will be traded by the Aug. 1 deadline.

"I think they move, you know, four or five or six guys," Bob Nightengale said on NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox Talk podcast. "I mean, I think (Lucas) Giolito definitely goes, Lance Lynn goes, Mike Clevinger goes. And then the bullpen, you know, whether it's a Joe Kelly, Aaron Bummer, certainly Kendall Graveman.

"I'll go those six. I'd be stunned if those six are still with the White Sox after August 1st."

Wow. That's a bold prediction.

But,there's some sense to it. Giolito and Clevinger are on expiring deals. Lynn and Kelly are on club options for the 2024 season. And Graveman has the 2024 season left on his deal.

Not to mention, Giolito, Clevinger and Graveman -- especially -- have pitched well enough this season to earn the White Sox a decent trade package in return. According to Nightengale, opposing general managers "love" Lynn, too.

As Nightengale and Chuck Garfien discussed, a "rebuild" at the trade deadline wouldn't necessarily fall into the full-scale, down-to-the-studs category. The USA Today reporter suggested the White Sox keep Luis Robert Jr., who earned his first All-Star nod this season, and Dylan Cease.

Considering their age, Eloy Jiménez (26), Gregory Santos (23), Andrew Vaughn (25), Oscar Colás (24) and Andrew Benintendi (28) are players you might not want to trade, either.

Tim Anderson is a toss-up, but Nightengale believes he means too much to the organization for the front office to trade him -- unless he nets an irrefutable offer. The White Sox have him under a club option for the 2024 season before he will likely expect a new, lucrative contract.

Certainly, the Aug. 1 deadline will mark an interesting time for the White Sox. This is a rebuild they've scaled since 2016 and haven't gained much success. Since then, the White Sox have made the playoffs twice, losing in each of the wild card and divisional series.

How will the White Sox move through the MLB trade deadline?

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.