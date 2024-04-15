Nastrini called up for MLB debut, Jiménez activated from IL

The White Sox are starting off their first home series against the Royals with a flurry of roster moves.

Nick Nastrini, 24. will take the mound Monday for his MLB debut. The right-handed pitcher is rated by Baseball America as the No. 3 prospect in the White Sox system and by MLB Pipeline as No. 8.

"I like his stuff. He's got talent. He's got a great presence. He's not afraid," manager Pedro Grifol said after Sunday's loss to the Reds. "Obviously, it's going to be his debut, and we'll see how it goes. There's guys that come up here and this is the level for them. And then there's some guys that come up here, and they've got to make adjustments after their first or second start.

"Debuts are debuts. We'll see what happens. But he's got good stuff. He's got presence. He's not scared, and he's going to compete his ass off, that's for sure."

So far, with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, the right-hander has pitched 7.0 innings, posting a 7.71 ERA while striking out 13. In spring training with the White Sox, Nastrini posted a 3.77 ERA through 14.1 innings pitched while striking out 11.

The White Sox also announced that Eloy Jiménez has been reinstated from the 10-day Injured List. The OF/DH has been sidelined since April 1 with a left adductor strain. he was 2-for-11 (.182) this season before the injury.

Other moves:

Right-handed pitcher Justin Anderson and infielder Zach Remillard have been optioned to Triple-A Charlotte, and catcher Max Stassi has been transferred to the 60-day injured list with a hip injury.

