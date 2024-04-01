Pedro Grifol gives Eloy Jiménez update amid injury concerns

Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol gave an update on the condition of designated hitter Eloy Jiménez after he left Sunday’s game due to injury.

Jiménez suffered an abductor injury during the contest against the Detroit Tigers, and was removed from the game after an at-bat in the sixth inning.

In his postgame press conference following Monday’s 9-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves, Grifol said that Jiménez will remain out for the time being, but isn’t headed to the injured list just yet.

“He’s day-to-day right now. He came in and felt okay. We’ll see. It’s going to be day-to-day,” he said.

Grifol confirmed that the team is not placing Jiménez on the injured list at this time, and that they will play a man short for the time being.

Jiménez is 2-for-11 so far this season with a pair of strikeouts in three games with the White Sox. He missed 42 games last season and only appeared in 84 games for the Sox in 2022, with injuries costing him time in each of those campaigns.

He was replaced by Gavin Sheets after leaving the contest Sunday. Sheets also got the start on Monday, going 0-for-2 in a rain-shortened 9-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

