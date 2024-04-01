Report: White Sox agree to deal with Mike Clevinger

The White Sox and right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger are in agreement on a one-year contract deal, according to NBC Sports Chicago.

Mike Clevinger is back with the White Sox on a 1-year deal. Ozzie and I will have more on the post-game show. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) April 1, 2024

The White Sox signed Clevinger, 33, to a one-year deal with a mutual option for the 2024 season in December 2022.

After a fairly successful season with the White Sox, Clevinger declined his mutual $12 million option with the club after the 2023 season. The White Sox bought out his contract for $4 million, making him a free agent.

He finished last season with a 3.77 ERA and 1.226 WHIP.

