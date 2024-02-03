Report: White Sox to acquire Dominic Fletcher from Diamondbacks in exchange for pitching prospect

After already making a splash on the trade market Saturday by trading reliever Gregory Santos, the Chicago White Sox have made a move to bolster their outfield depth.

According to a report from Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times, the White Sox are acquiring 26-year-old outfielder Dominic Fletcher from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for pitching prospect Cristian Mena.

Can confirm. White Sox also have a deal in place for Diamondbacks CF Dominic Fletcher, sending right-hander Cristian Mena to Arizona. https://t.co/dmoQneLFMG — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) February 3, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Fletcher, a lefty who has played in all three outfield positions, debuted in 2023 and played 28 games for the eventual NL champion D-Backs.

Though he did not appear in the postseason, Fletcher was a solid 28-for-93 in 28 games with Arizona in 2023, smacking eight extra-base hits and posting a 115 OPS+ while also accumulating solid defensive metrics.

In 66 games with Triple-A Reno last year, Fletcher posted an outstanding .291/.399/.500 offensive slash line with 18 doubles and 10 home runs.

As for what's heading back to the desert, the White Sox will part ways with their 10th-ranked prospect in Cristian Mena.

Mena, 21, has spent the last three seasons in the White Sox organization and split last year between AA Birmingham and AAA Charlotte.

Between the two levels of play, Mena posted an 8-7 record with a 4.85 ERA across 27 starts, with 64 walks and a solid 156 strikeouts in 133.2 innings.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.