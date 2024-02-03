The White Sox traded reliever Gregory Santos to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for right-hander Prelander Berroa, outfielder Zach DeLoach and the 69th pick in the 2024 draft, the team announced. ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report.

The team designated right-hander Lane Ramsey for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

The #WhiteSox have acquired right-handed pitcher Prelander Berroa, outfielder Zach DeLoach and a Competitive Balance B selection (No. 69 overall) in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for right-hander Gregory Santos. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 3, 2024

Minutes after Santos' trade was announced, the White Sox fired off another trade. They acquired 26-year-old outfielder Dominic Fletcher from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for pitching prospect Cristian Mena.

Santos, 24, played his first and only season with the White Sox in 2023. He pitched 66.1 innings in 60 games, recording a 2-2 record and holding a 3.39 ERA. He struck out 66 batters and walked 17. He's best known for his fastball, which can clock in over 100 mph.

DeLoach, 25, is a minor league outfielder, who's been in the Mariners' farm system since 2021. He played the entirety of his 2023 season in Triple-A, his first season at that level. He hit .286 from the plate with a .868 OPS in 138 games.

He played the majority of his games in right field in Triple-A, which could mean the Sox are planning to place him in their right field. They've said this offseason they would be comfortable with Gavin Sheets holding down right field. But having a quicker, more athletic defender out there would serve the South Side better.

As it stands with Berroa, who's 23 years old, he played the majority of his 2023 season in Double-A. But he played two games up in the majors, allowing zero runs in 1.2 innings of relief. In Double-A last season, he held a 2.89 ERA, closing 22 games and earning six saves.

