Rick Hahn: Conversation with White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito about trade to Angels was 'emotional'

Just minutes after wrapping up a gut-wrenching 10-7 defeat to the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs, the Chicago White Sox announced their first major trade leading up to the deadline.

The White Sox traded former ace Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López in exchange for prospects Edgar Quero, a switch-hitting catcher, and Ky Bush, a left-handed pitcher.

Quero and Bush and the second and third-ranked prospects in the Angels organization, according to a press release from the White Sox.

In making the trade, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn is parting with a cornerstone of the previous rebuild, as Giolito himself was acquired as a prospect in a trade with the Washington Nationals prior to the 2017 season.

Hahn said his conversation with Giolito about the trade was "mildly emotional" while speaking with reporters following Wednesday's loss to the Cubs, alluding to where the White Sox are in the standings leading to the trade.

"These types of moves have to take place, given where we're at, and putting us in the best position that we can be going forward," Hahn said.

Hahn added that Giolito's and López's tenures with the White Sox did not end the way he envisioned when they were acquired, saying that he thanked both players for their on-field performance and off-field representation of the White Sox.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.