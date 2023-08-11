Romy González undergoes season-ending shoulder surgery

Romy González underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum, the White Sox announced Friday. He is expected to return by Spring Training in 2024.

Per White Sox, Romy Gonzalez underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder over the All-Star break. He is expected to be ready for Spring Training. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 11, 2023

González, 26, has played up in the big leagues in 44 games this season. Playing predominantly at second base, he hit .194 while up with the team this season.

This season marks the first he's been up on the big league roster for most of the season. He hasn't made a minor league appearance since 2022, evident of the White Sox' belief in his attributes on the field.

He's helped fill the hole at second base in times of need. In his place, Zach Remillard has been the go-to utility infielder for the White Sox.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.