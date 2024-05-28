Schneider and Gausman lead the Blue Jays past the sliding White Sox 7-2

CHICAGO (AP) -- Davis Schneider had three hits and three RBIs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the sliding Chicago White Sox 7-2 on a rainy Tuesday night.

Justin Turner drove in two runs for Toronto, which finished with 13 hits. George Springer had two hits, walked three times and scored two runs.

Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman (4-3) pitched six innings of one-run ball. The 33-year-old Gausman has won his last four decisions.

Chicago dropped its seventh straight game. At 15-41, the White Sox are off to the worst 56-game start in franchise history.

Nicky Lopez tripled and doubled for Chicago. Andrew Vaughn singled home Zach Remillard in the eighth.

The beginning of the game was delayed for 40 minutes because of rain. Another line of showers halted play for 68 minutes entering the bottom of the ninth.

Schneider has five RBIs in his last two games after he hit a two-run homer in the Blue Jays' 5-1 win on Monday.

Toronto went ahead to stay when it scored three times with two out in the second. Springer singled and scored on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s double off Jake Woodford. Following a Kevin Kiermaier walk, Schneider added a two-run double.

Woodford (0-1) permitted five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte when scheduled starter Mike Clevinger was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation earlier in the day.

Schneider made it 4-1 with a sacrifice fly in the sixth, and Toronto added three more runs in the eighth against Tim Hill. Turner’s two-run single gave the Blue Jays a 7-1 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Chad Green worked the seventh in his first big league appearance since April 15. He had been sidelined by a strain of the right teres major, a muscle in the upper arm. He was reinstated from the injured list, and right-hander Erik Swanson was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

White Sox: Manager Pedro Grifol said Clevinger had a cortisone injection in his elbow, and he didn’t think the condition would sideline him long-term.

UP NEXT

Toronto sends RHP Alek Manoah (1-2, 3.97 ERA) to the mound against Chicago RHP Chris Flexen (2-4, 5.69 ERA) for the series finale on Wednesday.

