Tim Anderson signed a one-year deal worth $5 million with the Marlins on Thursday, solidifying his stay in MLB and his status as a primary shortstop.

The Marlins were once thought of as the only team interested in the former White Sox shortstop's services. But a new report shows other teams showed interest in acquiring the 2019 batting title winner.

The Giants and Angels were in on Anderson all offseason, sources tell @YahooSports. But it’s the Marlins that land the former batting champ looking for a bounceback. Their interest dates back to the ‘23 trade deadline. https://t.co/DMaX9WX9Ih — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) February 22, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

According to Dorsey, the Marlins have had their eye on Anderson since the 2023 trade deadline, when the Sox sold off several players, including Lucas Giolito, Kendall Graveman, Lance Lynn, etc.

In Miami, Anderson will reunite with Jake Burger, who the Sox also traded at the 2023 trade deadline to the Marlins in exchange for pitching prospect Jake Eder. Recent reports revealed the Marlins initially offered Anderson $2 million, but the two settled on a higher-priced "prove it" deal for him.

The move to Miami is not a surprise as the White Sox declined his club option back in November that would've paid Anderson $14 million this year. That made Anderson a free agent.

Up to this point, Anderson played the entirety of his eight-season career on the South Side. Over that time, he often acted as the spark plug for the White Sox offense. As a reliable leadoff hitter and active base stealer, he set the table for big hitters like José Abreu to drive in runs. Anderson's best year as a hitter was 2019 when he won the batting title with a .335 average. Anderson was so effective that season that at points it felt given that he would reach base at least twice per game.

That batting title campaign started a stretch of four seasons where Anderson hit at least .300 and remained one of the best hitters in the game. In 2020, he led also led the A.L. with 45 runs scored in the COVID-19-shortened season. He earned Silver Slugger honors that year and finished in seventh place in MVP voting.

Anderson might've been better known for his panache than his prowess at the plate, however. He played the game with great emotion and never missed an opportunity to celebrate a big moment. Anderson's monster bat flips were a lightning rod for defenders of the "unwritten rules" of baseball at times. For others, he was a poster child of the "let the kids play" movement.

The White Sox selected Anderson in the first round of the 2013 draft, and he made his debut with the team in 2016. Anderson was a two-time All-Star with the White Sox.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.