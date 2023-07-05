WATCH: Luis Robert Jr. wows with 450-foot home run

If you’re going to come at one of the hottest hitters in baseball with a breaking ball, you’ll want to make sure it, well, breaks.

Instead, Blue Jays' Chris Bassitt hung a 73-mph cookie right down the middle and was punished with a Fourth of July fireworks show in the seventh inning.

The 450-foot home run from Luis Robert Jr. is the team’s longest of the season. It also put the White Sox ahead for the first and last time on Tuesday

White Sox' Luis Robert Jr. hit a three-run home run in the 6th inning to give the White Sox a 3-2 lead over the Blue Jays

The All-Star center fielder is having his best full half-season to date, slashing .276/.336/.580 in 84 games, and .320/.393/.740 in the last 30 days. His 25 home runs, .580 slugging percentage and .916 OPS are each second in the American League behind Shohei Ohtani.

Alas, a three-run blast is rarely enough to win a ballgame, even with a good outing from Lucas Giolito, who allowed two runs on four hits through six innings.

The White Sox would surrender the lead in the top of the eighth inning on a two-run shot from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in Joe Kelly’s second blown lead in as many appearances.

The White Sox will look to tie the series Wednesday at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Chicago.

