Ladies and gentleman, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has finally homered.

Sitting on a 2-0 count in the bottom of the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday, Anderson launched a 90 mph fastball over the left-field wall at Guaranteed Rate Field. The solo shot was good for 429 feet off lefty Logan Allen.

LADIES AND GENTLEMAN... FOR THE FIRST TIME THIS SEASON, THERE WILL BE PASTA! 🍝 pic.twitter.com/7MLpLsrwEf — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 29, 2023

It's been a grueling season for Anderson, who's reportedly on the deadline trading block. Slashing a mere .241/.283./.290 with just 19 RBI through 81 games, the two-time All-Star was visibly emotional rounding the bases for the first time since July 15, 2022. His teammates mobbed him in the dugout after he crossed home plate.

Dugout vibes are immaculate 👏 pic.twitter.com/esLkXah2Po — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 29, 2023

Anderson is batting .327 since the All-Star break, which is good news for the White Sox whether they trade him or not.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.