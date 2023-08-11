Few logos are as closely tied to hip-hop culture as the Chicago White Sox' diagonal gothic script trademark.

To coincide with the hip-hop genre's 50th anniversary, the White Sox are producing a short documentary film "highlighting the team's rebrand in the '90s and its intersection with hip-hip, pop culture and fashion," according to the team.

The White Sox dropped a trailer on Friday teasing the film, which will air on August 24.

The goal was a rebrand, the outcome was iconic.



Fueled by hip-hop, the Sox ball cap is now a staple of music and fashion history.



COMING SOON: Fitted in Black | @NewEraCap#HipHop50 pic.twitter.com/8zTFYK2cxU — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 11, 2023

According to the team's website, the documentary, titled "Fitted in Black," will discuss "the era that led to the popularization of the White Sox hat and apparel. The documentary will also explore what the Sox hat symbolizes and how it impacts the culture and community of those who are still proud to wear the hat today." The project features several prominent figures who are closely associated with the hat, including, Ice Cube, Vic Mensa and Rhymefest, as well as former White Sox superstar Frank Thomas.

The White Sox' rolled out the iconic apparel during the team's last homestand at Comiskey Park in 1990. Ushering in a new era of White Sox baseball, the rebrand was meant to coincide with the debut of the team's brand new stadium, which opened for the 1991 season.

Ice Cube first donned the hat in his 1991 "Steady Mobbin'" music video, and the logo has been synonymous with mainstream hip-hop and urban culture ever since.

