White Sox activate Mike Clevinger ahead of Saturday's game, call up two relievers

After another day of deals for the Chicago White Sox, the team announced several roster moves ahead of Saturday's game against the Cleveland Guardians as the South Siders go for their second straight win.

Perhaps most notably, the White Sox announced that starting pitcher Mike Clevinger has been activated, as he will make the start Saturday evening against the Guardians.

Additionally, right-handed relievers Bryan Shaw and Edgar Navarro have both had their contracts selected from Triple-A Charlotte.

Clevinger last started on June 14 against the Los Angeles Dodgers and has delivered above-average results in the rotation when healthy.

This season, Clevinger holds a 3-4 record in 12 starts with a 3.88 ERA, yielding nine home runs and 26 walks while amassing 53 strikeouts in 62.2 innings of work.

While completely out of contention, Clevinger's return does offer the Sox some rotation stability, a need greatly enhanced by the recent departures of Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn.

Bryan Shaw's call-up continues what has been a rocky 2023 season for the veteran, as the 35-year-old righty looks to regain his previous form after a rough showing in the big leagues earlier this year.

Shaw was designated for assignment last week and was outrighted to Charlotte on July 24. In six appearances with the South Siders, Shaw has allowed 11 hits and eight earned runs in just 7.2 innings, with three walks and four strikeouts, amounting to a 9.39 ERA.

As for Edgar Navarro, the call-up represents his first opportunity in the MLB.

Navarro, 25, began pitching in the White Sox organization in 2018, splitting time season between Triple-A Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham.

Across 35 appearances and 43.1 innings between both levels this season, Navarro has compiled a 3-1 record alongside a 3.32 ERA, striking out 39 hitters while walking 30. Perhaps most notably, Navarro has yet to yield a home run this season.

The White Sox will look to guarantee a series split at minimum against Cleveland Saturday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. on NBC Sports Chicago.

