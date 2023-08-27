White Sox at Soldier Field? Report says team is exploring Chicago relocation options

The Chicago White Sox reportedly are evaluating their options for a new stadium as their lease expires at Guaranteed Rate Field in 2028, but could a retractable-roof ballpark be on the table?

According to a report from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, not only are the White Sox considering such a stadium, but they are also looking at a trio of different sites to build it on.

One of the sites is in an area near the United Center in Chicago’s West Loop, according to Nightengale. Another potential option? Soldier Field, where the Chicago Bears currently play, but a facility that may no longer play host to football should the team move to the suburbs in coming years.

Finally, the White Sox would also consider building a stadium in Arlington Heights in the event that the Bears don’t construct a stadium at the site.

Nightengale’s report called Soldier Field a “gold mine,” and said the White Sox would renovate the stadium to make it suitable for baseball.

Earlier this month, a report emerged from Crain’s Chicago Business that the White Sox would consider moving out of Guaranteed Rate Field when their lease expires following the 2028 season.

The club was reported to be interested in a new stadium elsewhere in the city, but would also consider moving to Nashville, according to the report.

The White Sox say that no decision has been reached, and they have not had any conversations with officials about their future, but that they are “nearing a time” when such conservations would begin.

“We have not had any conversations about our lease situation,” team spokesman Scott Reifert told Crain’s. “With six years remaining, it is naturally nearing a time where discussions should begin to take place. The conversations would be with the city, ISFA and the state, and most likely would be about vision, opportunities and the future.”

Guaranteed Rate Field was opened in 1991 and is owned by the state of Illinois. It was constructed after lawmakers in Springfield put together a deal to keep the team in Chicago, with the Sox coming close to leaving the area for St. Petersburg, Florida in the late 1980’s.

