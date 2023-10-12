CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 05: A general view of the United Center prior to a preseason game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild on October 05, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls and the Chicago White Sox released a joint statement expressing support for the people of Israel and pledging support for humanitarian organizations working amid the conflict.

Here is the statement the teams released.

"The Chicago Bulls and Chicago White Sox condemn the recent terrorist attacks against the people of Israel. We mourn the tragic loss of innocent lives and hope for peace for the entire region.

"To help provide relief and humanitarian aid to those who have been affected, we are supporting United Hatzalah of Israel, an Israeli community-based volunteer emergency medical services organization that is committed to providing the fastest response to medical emergencies to all people regardless of race, religion, or national origin; and American Friends of Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance and blood bank service committed to treating all injured and ill people no matter where they live in Israel."

Along with the statement, the teams announced their support for United Hatzalah Israel, an "emergency medical services organization that is committed to providing the fastest response to medical emergencies to all people regardless of race, religion or national origin.

Their statements come amid continued fighting following a series of attacks launched by Hamas over the weekend against targets in Israel.

As of Thursday, at least 1,300 people have been killed in Israel, according to Israeli Public Broadcasting. More than 250 people were killed at a music festival over the weekend, and another 107 people were killed at Kibbutz Be’eri, a small farming community in the country.

Nearly 1,500 people have been killed in Gaza and the West Bank, according to NBC News and the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

At least 27 U.S. citizens have been killed, and another 14 have been unaccounted for, with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin both visiting the country amid the fighting.

