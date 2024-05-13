Bulls' Marc Eversley in running for Pistons' job

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

Chicago Bulls general manager Marc Eversley is under consideration for the Detroit Pistons president of basketball operations role, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Eversley is among a handful of executives the Pistons have targeted to run the basketball side of their franchise, which currently is helmed by Troy Weaver. The Bulls historically have allowed executives to seek promotional opportunities with other franchises.

According to The Athletic, which first reported the Eversley news, New Orleans' Trajan Langdon and Dallas' Dennis Lindsey also are under consideration for the role. And the process could drag out since Tim Connelly, the Minnesota Timberwolves top executive, could become a coveted free agent whenever his franchise's playoff run is complete.

Multiple outlets previously reported that the Milwaukee Bucks denied permission for the Pistons to talk to Jon Horst about the job.

Bulls executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas hired Eversley, who has executive experience in Toronto, Washington and Philadelphia, in 2020. Eversley actually landed on the Pistons' radar around the same time when they hired Weaver.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.