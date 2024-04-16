White Sox call up Jonathan Cannon for Tuesday start vs. Royals

The Chicago White Sox have called up one of their top-rated prospects prior to Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals, selecting the contract of pitcher Jonathan Cannon from Triple-A Charlotte.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox optioned pitcher Jared Shuster to Triple-A, and designated pitcher Josimar Cousin for assignment.

Cannon, a third-round pick of the White Sox in the 2020 MLB draft, is the No. 9 prospect in the team’s system according to Baseball America and their No. 11 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

He has appeared in two games with Charlotte this season, with a 2.79 ERA in 9.2 innings. He has struck out 11 batters and walked five in those appearances.

Cannon will get the ball for his MLB debut on Tuesday against the Royals, following the MLB debut of Nick Nastrini on Monday night.

Shuster made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves last season, and appeared in two games for the White Sox in 2024, giving up one earned run and striking out four batters in 6.1 innings of relief.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Cannon, the White Sox designated Cousin for assignment on Tuesday. He appeared in a total of 15 games across three different minor league levels last season, with a 5.56 ERA and a 2-2 record in those outings.

The White Sox and Royals will get things underway at Guaranteed Rate Field at 6:40 p.m. as they try to snap a five-game losing streak.

