White Sox lose to Guardians in extras, falling to 2-10 on the season

Bo Naylor and Josh Naylor delivered RBI hits in the 10th inning as the Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 7-6 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Josh Naylor tied it with an RBI double before turning it over to his little brother -- on National Siblings Day.

With the bases loaded, Bo Naylor, who hit a two-run homer earlier in the game -- the same inning his brother connected -- dropped his single into right field off former Guardians reliever Bryan Shaw (0-1) as Cleveland came back after trailing 5-0.

Eli Morgan (1-0) picked up the win as the Guardians improved to 9-3, their best start since going 11-1 in 2002.

Steven Kwan also homered for Cleveland.

The White Sox fell to 2-10 amid a rash of major injuries.

Gavin Sheets hit a three-run homer and had five RBIs for Chicago.

Sheets connected in the third inning off Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee as the White Sox jumped to a 5-0 lead for the second night in a row.

And for the second straight night, the Guardians came back and tied it.

The Naylor brothers pulled Cleveland within 5-3 in the fourth on homers off White Sox starter Erick Fedde.

Josh Naylor hit his second homer in two days, a one-out, 432-foot shot to center field for his third of the season. After Ramon Laureano was hit by a pitch, Bo Naylor knocked Feede's first pitch over the wall in straightaway center.

Kwan's homer in the fifth made it 5-4, and Cleveland caught the White Sox in the sixth when pinch-hitter David Fry was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded by reliever Tanner Banks, forcing in a run.

Before the game, the White Sox learned they'll be without third baseman Yoán Moncada for at least three months, and maybe the rest of this season. He sustained a severe leg injury while running to first base Tuesday.

Moncada said he felt “like something broke” in his leg.

The injury was another blow to Chicago's lineup, which has lost its 2-3-4 hitters -- Moncada, outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (hip flexor) and slugger Eloy Jimenez -- to injuries during its first road trip.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: Jimenez has improved and it's possible he could be back Friday, when Chicago opens a three-game series at home against Cincinnati. “He's getting close," manager Pedro Grifol said of Jimenez, who has been out since March 31. He was off to a slow start, batting just .182 (2 of 11) in three games.

Guardians: RHPs Ben Lively (viral illness) and Xzavion Curry (viral illness) both had solid rehab stints at Triple-A Columbus the past two days. Manager Stephen Vogt was especially pleased with Lively, calling his outing “a really, really good progression.”

UP NEXT

White Sox: Open a three-game series Friday with Cincinnati. Reds LHP Andrew Abbott (0-1, 3.48 ERA) starts the opener against RHP Chris Flexen (0-2, 5.91).

Guardians: Open a three-game series against the Yankees on Friday with RHP Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 4.50 ERA) facing New York RHP Clarke Schmidt (0-0, 4.66).

