Yoán Moncada went down with a rough-looking injury while running to first base during Tuesday's White Sox-Guardians bout in Cleveland. The White Sox announced he suffered a left adductor strain and will be reevaluated tomorrow.

The South Side third baseman pulled up while running to first base before falling just short of the bag. The injury was not provoked by contact, which isn't usually a good sign for the degree of his injury. He left the game with assistance from the trainer.

White Sox' Yoan Moncada suffered an apparent leg injury while running to first base and was removed from the game

Moncada came into Tuesday's game nursing a nagging hip injury, according to Pedro Grifol before the game. Grifol said the injury had been ongoing for three to four days but he didn't expect Moncada to miss any time with the injury.

"He's doing a really good job of maintaining it," Grifol said before the game. "He's doing okay with it. But yeah, he's had it off and on a little bit. But nothing that can keep him out of the lineup; nothing that can keep him from stealing a bag yesterday."

This will be the third White Sox player to go down with an injury early in the season, as Luis Robert Jr. (hip flexor strain) and Eloy Jimenez (adductor) both serve stints on the 10-day injury list.

Moncada recorded one hit and scored a run before exiting the game in the second inning. This season, he's batting .270 with a .783 OPS.

Nicky Lopez took over for Moncada after he left the game.

