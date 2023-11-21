White Sox close on a deal with a new shortstop in free agency: report

The White Sox have reportedly signed shortstop Paul DeJong, according to Mark Feinsand. Jon Heyman first reported the deal was close to finished.

The contract is a one-year deal, according to a report from Bob Nightengale. DeJong will undergo a physical on Monday to finish the deal.

Paul DeJong has a deal with the White Sox pending physical, per source. @JonHeyman reported the sides were close. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 21, 2023

DeJong, 29, played for three different teams last season: the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants. He hit .207 from the plate with a .612 OPS last season.

He has a solid glove at shortstop. He has 41 defensive runs saved over his career. And while his glove has declined in recent seasons, it's still reputable in the middle infield.

Earlier this offseason, the White Sox declined Tim Anderson's club option, making him a free agent. This signing seemingly shuts the door on a potential return for Anderson on a different contract. This move is likely aimed to keep the seat warm for Colson Montgomery --- the White Sox' expected future shortstop currently stopped in Triple-A.

The signing marks Getz's first significant splash in free agency. Earlier this offseason, he traded Aaron Bummer to the Atlanta Braves for a whopping five players, including Nicky Lopez, who seems likely to be DeJong's partner in the middle infield.

DeJong is an Illinois native. Although born in Orlando, Florida, he went to high school in Antioch and attended Illinois State University, too. He played the first six seasons of his professional career with the St. Louis Cardinals before being traded at last season's deadline.

