White Sox pick up Red Sox left-handed pitcher in Rule 5 draft

The White Sox selected left-handed pitcher Shane Drohan with their pick in the Rule 5 draft.

Drohan, 24, pitched at two levels in 2023, posting a 5.05 ERA in 27 appearances between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester in Boston’s minor league system. He struck out 129 batters in 123 innings and was used primarily as a starter, making 25 total starts between the two teams.

Originally, he was a fifth-round pick of the Red Sox in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Florida State.

Under MLB rules, the White Sox will pay the Red Sox $100,000 for Drohan’s rights. He will be assigned to the team’s 26-man roster and would need to be placed on waivers to be removed from the roster during the 2024 season.

If he were to clear waivers, he would be offered back to the Red Sox for $50,000.

"It's an opportunity to take a shot at an arm that we feel has a potential to have some survival skills at the major league level, to begin with, and long term with a little bit of upside that could potentially be a rotation piece or a reliever of some sort," White Sox Chris Getz said of Drohan at the Winter Meetings.

