Edgar Navarro, a right-handed reliever for the White Sox, will undergo Tommy John surgery in early March, according to the White Sox.
Navarro, 26, has been with the White Sox since 2018 in the minor leagues. He made his major league debut last season, playing eight games for the White Sox, holding a 7.27 ERA.
He played between both Double and Triple-A last season, holding a 3.59 ERA between both levels.