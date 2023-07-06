White Sox place Joe Kelly on IL, recall Nick Padilla

The Chicago White Sox made a series of roster moves prior to their doubleheader Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, including placing right-handed pitcher Joe Kelly on the 15-day injured list.

Kelly is dealing with inflammation in his right elbow, according to the White Sox. The move was made retroactively to Wednesday.

In 29 appearances for the White Sox, Kelly has a 1-4 record with a 4.82 ERA. He has 37 strikeouts and 10 walks for the South Siders, along with one save.

After a rough outing June 10 against the Marlins, Kelly reeled off six straight appearances without allowing a run, only surrendering three hits in the process.

He came back to Earth in his last two appearances, giving up four earned runs and striking out five batters in two innings against Oakland and Toronto. He took the loss in the latter game and had a blown save in the first.

The White Sox have recalled pitcher Nicholas Padilla from Charlotte to replace Kelly on the active roster. He has appeared in two big-league games this season, giving up two earned runs and seven hits in 3.2 innings.

He has a 2-1 record and a 4.08 ERA in 26 appearances for the Knights.

The team also added pitcher Jimmy Lambert as the 27th player for the doubleheader. Lambert has made seven appearances at Triple-A, with a 14.21 ERA in those outings.

He has a 2-1 record and a 6.85 ERA in 24 appearances with the White Sox in 2023, striking out 25 batters and walking 14.

The White Sox and Blue Jays will start their doubleheader at 4:10 p.m., with the second game starting shortly after the conclusion of the first contest.

