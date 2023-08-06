White Sox place Seby Zavala on IL, recall Carlos Pérez from Triple-A Charlotte

The Chicago White Sox have placed catcher Seby Zavala on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique, and have recalled fellow backstop Carlos Pérez from Triple-A Charlotte ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Zavala's placement on the IL is retroactive to Aug. 3, meaning he could return as soon as next Sunday.

Zavala, 29, is in his fourth season of big league action, appearing in each of the last three seasons after initially debuting in 2019, all with the White Sox.

The backup catcher has struggled this season, hitting to just a .155/.207/.304 line across 66 games and 176 plate appearances, posting three doubles and seven home runs.

As for Pérez, the call-up marks his third trip up to the big league club this season, in what is his second year of major league experience.

Appearing in 12 games this season and seven games in 2022, Pérez is 6-for-33 with three doubles and a walk in his major league career.

For Charlotte in 2023, Pérez is hitting .238/.295/.410 with 11 home runs and 11 doubles, spending time at both catcher and first base.

The White Sox take on the Guardians Sunday at 11:05 a.m. local time only on Peacock.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.