The White Sox continue to rack up record-setting performances ... on the wrong side of the record book.

They earned the worst 15-game start in the franchise's last 124 years; they scored the fewest runs (16) through 10 games in franchise history since 1968; and now, they've been shut out the most times (7) through 19 games in MLB history since 1901.

The White Sox have now been shutout 7 times in 19 games, the most for a team in its first 19 games since at least 1901. (@ESPNStatsInfo) — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) April 20, 2024

This time, however, it happened to one of their few bright spots: Garrett Crochet.

The Phillies rocked the lefty's world, forcing him out of the game after three innings. He allowed seven earned runs, five hits, three home runs and two walks. In 75 pitches, he struck out just three batters.

The South Side coupled Crochet's poor start with another dud from the offense. The team was no-hit through six innings until Gavin Sheets --- another (somewhat) bright spot for the White Sox --- ended the silence. The White Sox finished the game with just two hits.

The White Sox are now 3-16, owning the worst winning percentage in MLB. They're 10.5 games back of the division lead just 19 games into the season.

Crochet is one of the few players the White Sox have to cling onto. Can he bounce back in his next start?

