White Sox trade Jake Burger to Marlins: reports

The White Sox traded Jake Burger to the Miami Marlins for pitching prospect Jake Eder, first reported by Craig Mish.

The Miami Marlins are acquiring Jake Burger from the Chicago White Sox per sources. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) August 1, 2023

The White Sox will receive Marlins pitching prospect Jake Eder in the deal per sources. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) August 1, 2023

Burger, 27, has been one of the best bats for the White Sox this season. While hitting a lowly .214 this season, he has 25 home runs to his name, the second-most on the team. His .806 is the third-best on the team, too.

Eder, 24, is the Marlins' fourth-best overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. A 6-foot-4 left-handed pitcher, he has a 4.25 ERA through six starts in Double-A this season.

The White Sox originally drafted Burger with the No. 11 pick in the 2017 MLB draft.

He endured two Achilles injuries that kept him out of the loop. He didn't play any baseball for three years after enduring a torn Achilles during spring training in 2018, then a subsequent re-tear 2 1/2 months after the initial surgery.

This season, he finally cracked into the everyday rotation on a semi-permanent basis, bringing a noteworthy bat and surprising speed with him.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.