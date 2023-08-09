Trending
Chicago White Sox

White Sox, Yankees set to square off in series finale Wednesday

By Associated Press

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Both the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Chicago has a 24-30 record at home and a 46-69 record overall. The White Sox are 35-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York is 59-55 overall and 24-27 on the road. The Yankees have a 40-20 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The White Sox are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 65 RBI for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 11-for-34 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 48 RBI for the Yankees. Jake Bauers is 9-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

MLB

MLB Playoffs 4 hours ago

Chicago Cubs gain ground in MLB standings with win vs. Mets

Chicago White Sox 14 hours ago

Touki Toussaint adds slider to his repertoire

Yankees: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Chicago White Sox
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us