Yasmani Grandal left Tuesday's White Sox game against the Yankees with knee soreness, according to the team. He is day-to-day.

Yasmani Grandal was removed from tonight's game with left knee soreness. He is day-to-day. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 9, 2023

Carlos Perez filled in for Grandal in the lineup, taking his spot in the batting order and behind the plate, too.

Grandal is slashing .244/.316/.368 this season with eight home runs and 30 RBIs this season.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.