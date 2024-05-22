White Sox place Eloy Jiménez on 10-day IL with hamstring strain

The White Sox placed Eloy Jiménez on the 10-day IL on Wednesday, one day after he strained his left hamstring while running the bases.

Jiménez hurt himself while running from second base to home plate on a Corey Julks hit in the fifth inning on Tuesday night. Gavin Sheets took Jiménez’s designated hitter spot in the lineup the next time it came up in the order.

This is the second injury that Jiménez has sustained while running the bases this season. He missed 12 games in April due to a left adductor strain.

Jiménez is slashing .231/.288/.381 this season with five home runs and 12 RBI.

In addition, the White Sox placed right-handed pitcher Steven Wilson on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 20, with a back strain. The team called up outfielder Zach DeLoach and RHP Nick Nastrini to take the vacated spots on the roster.

