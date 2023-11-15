MLB proposes new rule change for 2024 season

Major League Baseball continues to explore ways to speed up the game after implementing a pitch timer in 2023 that decreased the average time of a nine-inning game by 24 minutes.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, MLB's competition committee is "weighing a proposal that would reduce the pitch clock with runners on base from 20 seconds to 18 next season." The 15-second pitch clock without runners on base would remain the same.

The proposal is in response to a gradual seven-minute increase in the average time of game last season as players adjusted to the new pitch clock rules.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Passan also reported that the committee is considering a proposal to reduce mound visits from five per game to four.

The competition committee is an 11-person panel comprised of six members representing teams, four players and one umpire.

Passan noted that players have "voiced concerns regarding the reduction of the clock," citing a slew of pitching injuries throughout the 2023 season. However, MLB has pushed back on that concern

The average time of game in April of last season was 2:37 but increased to 2:44 in September.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.