When does MLB free agency start? Key dates, free agents for the White Sox, Cubs

Welcome to the MLB offseason, it's already started!

Wait, what? Didn't the World Series end on Wednesday?

That's correct. But Nov. 2 marks the day players without a contract officially become free agents. Not so fast, they can't sign with new teams just yet. Let's go over some key dates for the MLB offseason.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Nov. 2: Players with 6+ years of service time without contracts are officially free agents. Eligible players must wait five days before signing with a new team. At this time, they're only allowed to speak with their previous team about a new contract.

Nov. 5: Gold Glove winners are announced on a live ESPN broadcast at 6:30 p.m. CT. Luis Robert Jr.? Ian Happ? Dansby Swanson? Stay tuned.

Nov. 6: This is a big day. It includes several deadlines and beginnings for the MLB offseason. Free agency officially opens up. This day marks the deadline for teams to tender eligible free agents to a qualifying offer. Contract option decisions are also due on this date.

For the White Sox, that means the futures of Tim Anderson (club), Liam Hendriks (club) and Mike Clevinger (mutual) must be decided. For the Cubs, that's Marcus Stroman (player), Kyle Hendricks (club), Yan Gomes (club), Brad Boxberger (mutual) and Cody Bellinger (mutual).

Nov. 7-9: These days mark the GM meetings in Scottsdale.

Nov. 14-16: Owners meetings happen in Arlington, Tex. through these dates.

Nov. 17: This is the deadline for teams to submit their offers for their pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible contracts for the 2024 season. Contracts need not be signed on this day, just offers.

Dec. 3: Winter meetings in Nashville. Watch out. This is a crazy four-day period. A bunch of free-agent signings, trades and rumors will unfold.

Dec. 5: The draft lottery will be held live on MLB Network. As it stands, the White Sox have the fourth-best odds at landing the No. 1 pick in the draft (14.7%). The Cubs have a 0.4% chance.

Dec. 6: Rule 5 draft. Players selected from other teams during the Rule 5 draft must stay on their new team all season in 2024; otherwise, they are offered back to their native team.

Jan. 12: Arbitration-eligible players and teams will submit their salary figures for 2024. A majority of contracts will be agreed to leading up to this deadline to avoid arbitration.

Jan. 29- Feb. 16: Arbitration hearings will take place during this time.

Mid-February: Players will start reporting for Spring Training. Each team sets its reporting dates for pitchers and catchers, then position players.

And with that, here are the free agents for the White Sox, not including those with an option mentioned previously:

Yasmani Grandal

Elvis Andrus

Alex Colome

Bryan Shaw

Jose Urena

Billy Hamilton

Tyler Naquin

Here are the 2024 free agents for the Cubs, excluding those with options:

Jeimer Candelario

Michael Fulmer

Edwin Rios

Shane Greene

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

</iframe </div> <div class="article-footer"> <div class="article-tags"> <h4 class="article-tags__heading">This article tagged under:</h4> <a class="article-tags__tag" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/tag/mlb-news/">MLB News</a></div> <div class="share-buttons" data-component="sharingBar" > <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nbcsportschicago.com%2Fmlb%2Fwhen-does-mlb-free-agency-start-key-dates-free-agents-for-the-white-sox-cubs%2F516289%2F&When%20does%20MLB%20free%20agency%20start%3F%20Key%20dates%2C%20free%20agents%20for%20the%20White%20Sox%2C%20Cubs?_osource=db_npd_nbc_nsch_fb_shr" data-service="facebook" target="_blank"> <span class="icon icon-facebook"></span> </a> <a href="mailto:?body=When%20does%20MLB%20free%20agency%20start%3F%20Key%20dates%2C%20free%20agents%20for%20the%20White%20Sox%2C%20Cubs%0D%0A%0D%0Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.nbcsportschicago.com%2Fmlb%2Fwhen-does-mlb-free-agency-start-key-dates-free-agents-for-the-white-sox-cubs%2F516289%2F?_osource=db_npd_nbc_nsch_eml_shr" data-service="email" target="_blank"> <span class="icon icon-envelope"></span> </a> </div> <div data-component="nativeSharingBar" > <span class="icon icon-share icon-share__title" data-component="nativeSharingBar">Share</span> </div> </div> <div class="article-footer__ad"> <div id="div-gpt-ad-mobilemultibox_belowarticle" class="widget_ad_layers_ad_widget gpt-mobilemultibox" data-beforetext="" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'mobilemultibox_belowarticle', format: 'mobilemultibox', targeting: {"slot":"mobilemultibox","pos":"mobilemultibox"} }); </script> </div> <div> <div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> if (document.cookie.indexOf("scroll0=") < 0) { window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ article: 'auto', url: '' }); _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-a', container: 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' }); _taboola.push({ flush: true }); }; </script> <div id="mobile-native-below-article"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> var isMobile = window.matchMedia('screen and (max-width: 767px)').matches; /** scroll cookie for scroll.com **/ if (document.cookie.indexOf("scroll0=") < 0 && isMobile) { window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbs-feed-03-mobile', container: 'mobile-native-below-article', placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails - Fallback', target_type: 'text' }); }; </script> </div><!-- .taboola-container --> </div> </div> <div class="rsn-article-sidebar"> <aside class="sidebar article-sidebar"> <section id="nbc_most_popular-2" class="widget widget_nbc_most_popular"> <div class="most-popular__container"> <div class="most-popular__header"> <h3 class="widget-title">MOST POPULAR</h3> </div> <ul class="most-popular__posts-list"> <li class="most-popular__post"> <div class="post__image__wrap"> <a data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="ESPN analyst rips Bears for Montez Sweat trade" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-news/espn-analyst-rips-bears-for-montez-sweat-trade/515780/" > <img class="post__image" src="https://media.nbcsportschicago.com/2023/10/GettyImages-1722494330.jpg?quality=85&strip=all&crop=490px%2C0px%2C7110px%2C4000px&resize=100%2C56" alt="ESPN analyst rips Bears for Montez Sweat trade" loading="lazy" /> </a> </div> <div class="post__content"> <h4 class="post__category "> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Montez Sweat" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/tag/montez-sweat/" > Montez Sweat </a> </h4> <div class="post__title"> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="ESPN analyst rips Bears for Montez Sweat trade" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-news/espn-analyst-rips-bears-for-montez-sweat-trade/515780/" > ESPN analyst rips Bears for Montez Sweat trade </a> </div> </div> </li> <li class="most-popular__post"> <div class="post__image__wrap"> <a data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Michael Jordan's son reveals plans for wedding to Larsa Pippen" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nba/chicago-bulls/bulls-news/michael-jordans-son-reveals-plans-for-wedding-to-larsa-pippen/515943/" > <img class="post__image" src="https://media.nbcsportschicago.com/2023/11/GettyImages-1565199288.jpg?quality=85&strip=all&crop=0px%2C32px%2C4752px%2C2673px&resize=100%2C56" alt="Michael Jordan's son reveals plans for wedding to Larsa Pippen" loading="lazy" /> </a> </div> <div class="post__content"> <h4 class="post__category "> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Michael Jordan" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/tag/michael-jordan/" > Michael Jordan </a> </h4> <div class="post__title"> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Michael Jordan's son reveals plans for wedding to Larsa Pippen" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nba/chicago-bulls/bulls-news/michael-jordans-son-reveals-plans-for-wedding-to-larsa-pippen/515943/" > Michael Jordan's son reveals plans for wedding to Larsa Pippen </a> </div> </div> </li> <li class="most-popular__post"> <div class="post__image__wrap"> <a data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Bears Overreactions: Did Bears throw Justin Fields under the bus?" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-analysis/bears-overreactions-did-bears-throw-justin-fields-under-the-bus/515829/" > <img class="post__image" src="https://media.nbcsportschicago.com/2023/10/GettyImages-1750392111.jpg?quality=85&strip=all&crop=0px%2C0px%2C5400px%2C3038px&resize=100%2C56" alt="Bears Overreactions: Did Bears throw Justin Fields under the bus?" loading="lazy" /> </a> </div> <div class="post__content"> <h4 class="post__category "> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Justin Fields" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/tag/justin-fields/" > Justin Fields </a> </h4> <div class="post__title"> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Bears Overreactions: Did Bears throw Justin Fields under the bus?" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-analysis/bears-overreactions-did-bears-throw-justin-fields-under-the-bus/515829/" > Bears Overreactions: Did Bears throw Justin Fields under the bus? </a> </div> </div> </li> <li class="most-popular__post"> <div class="post__image__wrap"> <a data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Another potential wrinkle behind Bears trading for Montez Sweat, not Chase Young" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-news/another-potential-wrinkle-behind-bears-trading-for-montez-sweat-not-chase-young/516257/" > <img class="post__image" src="https://media.nbcsportschicago.com/2023/11/GettyImages-1715754521.jpg?quality=85&strip=all&crop=0px%2C0px%2C4953px%2C2786px&resize=100%2C56" alt="Another potential wrinkle behind Bears trading for Montez Sweat, not Chase Young" loading="lazy" /> </a> </div> <div class="post__content"> <h4 class="post__category "> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Montez Sweat" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/tag/montez-sweat/" > Montez Sweat </a> </h4> <div class="post__title"> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Another potential wrinkle behind Bears trading for Montez Sweat, not Chase Young" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-news/another-potential-wrinkle-behind-bears-trading-for-montez-sweat-not-chase-young/516257/" > Another potential wrinkle behind Bears trading for Montez Sweat, not Chase Young </a> </div> </div> </li> <li class="most-popular__post"> <div class="post__image__wrap"> <a data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="What Michael Jordan really thinks of son's relationship with Larsa Pippen" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nba/chicago-bulls/bulls-news/what-michael-jordan-really-thinks-of-sons-relationship-with-larsa-pippen/516004/" > <img class="post__image" src="https://media.nbcsportschicago.com/2023/11/Untitled-1.png?resize=100%2C56&quality=85&strip=all" alt="What Michael Jordan really thinks of son's relationship with Larsa Pippen" loading="lazy" /> </a> </div> <div class="post__content"> <h4 class="post__category "> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Michael Jordan" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/tag/michael-jordan/" > Michael Jordan </a> </h4> <div class="post__title"> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="What Michael Jordan really thinks of son's relationship with Larsa Pippen" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nba/chicago-bulls/bulls-news/what-michael-jordan-really-thinks-of-sons-relationship-with-larsa-pippen/516004/" > What Michael Jordan really thinks of son's relationship with Larsa Pippen </a> </div> </div> </li> <li class="most-popular__post taboola__post"> <div id="taboola-right-rail-thumbnails---fallback"></div> </li> <script> try { window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ listenTo: 'nocontent', placement: 'Right Rail Thumbnails - Fallback', handle: function() { document.querySelector('.most-popular__post:nth-of-type(5)').remove(); } }); _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-a-right-rail', container: 'taboola-right-rail-thumbnails---fallback', placement: 'Right Rail Thumbnails - Fallback', target_type: 'mix', flush: true, }); } catch (e) { console.error(e); } </script> </ul> </div> </section><section id="ad_layers_ad_widget-2" class="widget widget_ad_layers_ad_widget"><div id="div-gpt-ad-topbox_135" class=" gpt-topbox" data-beforetext="" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'topbox_135', format: 'topbox', targeting: {"slot":"topbox","pos":"topbox"} }); </script></section><section id="nbc_weather_widget-2" class="widget widget_nbc_weather_widget"> <div class="nbc-weather-widget"> <div class="nbc_owned_television_stations_weather_iframe"> <h3>Weather Forecast</h3><div data-react-component="IframeLocation" data-market-name="Chicago, IL"></div> <a class="weather-module__conditions" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/weather/"> <div data-react-component="IframeConditions" data-location="60601"></div> </a> <div class="widget_sponsor"> <div id="div-gpt-ad-logo_weather_131" class="sponsored-ad-unit gpt-logo" data-beforetext="Presented By" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'logo_weather_131', format: 'logo', targeting: {"module":"weather","slot":"logo","pos":"logo"} }); </script> </div> </div> </div> </section><section id="ad_layers_ad_widget-15" class="widget widget_ad_layers_ad_widget"><div id="div-gpt-ad-mobilemultibox_576" class=" gpt-mobilemultibox" data-beforetext="" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'mobilemultibox_576', format: 'mobilemultibox', targeting: {"slot":"mobilemultibox","pos":"mobilemultibox"} }); </script></section><section id="ad_layers_ad_widget-3" class="widget widget_ad_layers_ad_widget"><div id="div-gpt-ad-bottombox_729" class=" gpt-bottombox" data-beforetext="" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'bottombox_729', format: 'bottombox', targeting: {"slot":"bottombox","pos":"bottombox"} }); </script></section><section id="ad_layers_ad_widget-4" class="widget widget_ad_layers_ad_widget"><div id="div-gpt-ad-interstitial_471" class=" gpt-interstitial" data-beforetext="" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'interstitial_471', format: 'interstitial', targeting: {"slot":"interstitial","pos":"interstitial"} }); </script></section><section id="ad_layers_ad_widget-5" class="widget widget_ad_layers_ad_widget"><div id="div-gpt-ad-mobilebackstage_878" class=" gpt-mobilebackstage" data-beforetext="" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'mobilebackstage_878', format: 'mobilebackstage', targeting: {"slot":"mobilebackstage","pos":"mobilebackstage"} }); </script></section><section id="nbc_newsletter-2" class="widget widget_nbc_newsletter"><div class="newsletter-widget" data-react-component="NewsletterWidget" data-title="Chicago Sports, Right to Your Inbox" data-description="Never miss a moment. Sign up to get the latest news, stats & giveaways from NBC Sports Chicago" data-newsletter-id="" data-footer-signup="" data-privacy-link="" data-newsletter-link="" data-nonce="176777f498" data-show-terms-box="1" data-use-newsletter-ids="1" data-newsletter-ids="{"All-Access Daily":"chicago_daily","Promotions":"chicago_promo"}" ></div></section> </aside> </div> </div> </div> </article> </main> </div> </div><!-- #content --> <footer role="contentinfo" class="footer"> <div class="footer__container"> <div class="footer__newsletter"> <div class="newsletter-widget" data-react-component="NewsletterWidget" data-title="Never Miss a Moment" data-description="Sign up to get the latest news, stats & giveaways from NBC Sports Chicago" data-newsletter-id="" data-footer-signup="1" data-privacy-link="" data-newsletter-link="" data-nonce="176777f498" data-show-terms-box="1" data-use-newsletter-ids="" data-newsletter-ids="[]"></div> </div> <div class="footer__social"> <h2>Follow Us</h2> <ul class="footer__social-list"> <li class="footer__social-list-item facebook"> <h3 class="footer__social-service"><a href="https://facebook.com/NBCSChicago" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span class="footer__social-service-name">Facebook</span> </a></h3> <h4 class="footer__social-service-username"><a href="https://facebook.com/NBCSChicago" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span>NBCSChicago</span> </a></h4> <a href="https://facebook.com/NBCSChicago" target="_blank" class="footer__social-service-icon" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span class="icon icon--light icon-facebook-f--light"></span> </a> </li> <li class="footer__social-list-item instagram"> <h3 class="footer__social-service"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/NBCSChicago" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span class="footer__social-service-name">Instagram</span> </a></h3> <h4 class="footer__social-service-username"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/NBCSChicago" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span>@NBCSChicago</span> </a></h4> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/NBCSChicago" target="_blank" class="footer__social-service-icon" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span class="icon icon--light icon-instagram--light"></span> </a> </li> <li class="footer__social-list-item tiktok"> <h3 class="footer__social-service"><a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@nbcschicago?lang=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span class="footer__social-service-name">TikTok</span> </a></h3> <h4 class="footer__social-service-username"><a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@nbcschicago?lang=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span>nbcschicago</span> </a></h4> <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@nbcschicago?lang=en" target="_blank" class="footer__social-service-icon" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span class="icon icon--light icon-tiktok--light"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__menu"> <div class="footer__menu-container"> <h2>FAQs</h2> <ul id="menu-faq" class="footer-menu footer-menu__primary"><li id="menu-item-211100" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-211100"><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/streaming-faqs-bulls/">Bulls Streams</a></li> <li id="menu-item-211099" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-211099"><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/streaming-faqs-blackhawks/">Blackhawks Streams</a></li> <li id="menu-item-211101" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-211101"><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/streaming-faqs-white-sox/">White Sox Streams</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__menu-container"> <h2>Regions</h2> <ul id="menu-footer" class="footer-menu footer-menu__regions"><li id="menu-item-149212" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-149212"><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com">Bay Area</a></li> <li id="menu-item-149213" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-149213"><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/">Boston</a></li> <li id="menu-item-149214" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-149214"><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com">Philadelphia</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div><!-- container --> <div class="footer__legal"> <div class="footer__identity"> <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/" class="footer__logo"> <img src="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/static/region-logos/logo_sports_color.svg" alt="NBC Sports Chicago" loading="lazy" /> </a> </div> <ul id="menu-footer-secondary" class="footer-menu footer-menu__secondary"><li id="menu-item-211047" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-211047"><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/contact-us/">Contact Us</a></li> <li id="menu-item-60480" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-60480"><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/terms-of-service/">Terms of Service</a></li> <li id="menu-item-60481" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-60481"><a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy?brandA=Regional_Sports_Networks&intake=NBCSportsChicago">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li id="menu-item-211053" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-211053"><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/purchase-policy/">Purchase Policy</a></li> <li id="menu-item-211060" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-211060"><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/advertise-with-us/">Advertise With Us</a></li> <li id="menu-item-60485" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-60485"><a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy/california-consumer-privacy-act?intake=Regional_Sports_Networks">CA Notice</a></li> <li id="menu-item-211043" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-211043"><a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://www.nbcunicareers.com/">Employment Information</a></li> <li id="menu-item-288581" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-288581"><a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy/cookies#accordionheader2">Ad Choices</a></li> <li id="menu-item-382788" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-382788"><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/closed-captioning/">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom"><a id="ot-sdk-btn" class="ot-sdk-show-settings">Your Privacy Choices</a></li></ul> <span class="footer__copyright"> Copyright © 2023 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved </span> </div> </footer><!-- #colophon --> </div><!-- #page --> <script src="https://cdn.cookielaw.org/opt-out/otCCPAiab.js" id="privacyCookie" type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" ccpa-opt-out-ids="dummy" ccpa-opt-out-geo="US" ccpa-opt-out-lspa="false" > </script> <script src="https://cdn.cookielaw.org/consent/56e984a9-b042-426e-bfee-1a9e1db43c99/otSDKStub.js" data-document-language="true" type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" data-domain-script="56e984a9-b042-426e-bfee-1a9e1db43c99" integrity="sha384-b1fHtZLoiWmTFOrDFhvNuq95518z+vnNj+oH/qK0Qpfuf2Ot2spZsj8D29FNkN1r" crossorigin="anonymous" > </script> <div class="flyout-nav" data-component="flyoutNav"> <div class="flyout-nav__logo"> <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/"> <img src="https://media.nbcsportschicago.com/2023/04/NBCChicago-white-xfinity.png?fit=518%2C134&quality=85&strip=all" alt="NBC Sports Chicago" /> </a> </div> <button class="flyout-nav__close"><span class="icon icon-times"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Close Menu</span></button> <div class="flyout-nav__search"> <form class="search-form" role="search" method="get" action="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/" > <label> <span class="screen-reader-text">Search for:</span> <input class="search-form-input" type="search" value="" name="s" placeholder="Search" /> </label> <input type="submit" class="search-submit" value="Search" /> </form> </div> <div class="flyout-nav__menu"> <div class="flyout-nav__menu--upper"> <ul id="menu-upper-flyout-menu" class="flyout-menu-primary"><li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Bears" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/nfl/chicago-bears/">Bears</a> <span class="flyout-nav__arrow"></span><ul class="flyout-nav__dropdown-menu"><li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Josh Schrock" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-analysis/">Josh Schrock</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Draft" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-draft/">Draft</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Free Agency" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-free-agency/">Free Agency</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="News" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-news/">News</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Rumors" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-rumors/">Rumors</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Training Camp" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-training-camp/">Training Camp</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Videos" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-videos/">Videos</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Bulls" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/nba/chicago-bulls/">Bulls</a> <span class="flyout-nav__arrow"></span><ul class="flyout-nav__dropdown-menu"><li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="K.C. Johnson" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nba/chicago-bulls/bulls-analysis/">K.C. Johnson</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Draft" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nba/chicago-bulls/bulls-draft/">Draft</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Free Agency" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nba/chicago-bulls/bulls-free-agency/">Free Agency</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="News" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nba/chicago-bulls/bulls-news/">News</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Rumors" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nba/chicago-bulls/bulls-rumors/">Rumors</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Training Camp" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nba/chicago-bulls/bulls-training-camp/">Training Camp</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Videos" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nba/chicago-bulls/bulls-videos/">Videos</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Blackhawks" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/nhl/chicago-blackhawks/">Blackhawks</a> <span class="flyout-nav__arrow"></span><ul class="flyout-nav__dropdown-menu"><li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Charlie Roumeliotis" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nhl/chicago-blackhawks/blackhawks-analysis/">Charlie Roumeliotis</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Draft" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nhl/chicago-blackhawks/blackhawks-draft/">Draft</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Free Agency" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nhl/chicago-blackhawks/blackhawks-free-agency/">Free Agency</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="News" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nhl/chicago-blackhawks/blackhawks-news/">News</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Rumors" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nhl/chicago-blackhawks/blackhawks-rumors/">Rumors</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Training Camp" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nhl/chicago-blackhawks/blackhawks-training-camp/">Training Camp</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Videos" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nhl/chicago-blackhawks/blackhawks-videos/">Videos</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Cubs" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor menu-item-has-children flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-cubs/">Cubs</a> <span class="flyout-nav__arrow"></span><ul class="flyout-nav__dropdown-menu"><li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Draft" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-cubs/cubs-draft/">Draft</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Free Agency" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-cubs/cubs-free-agency/">Free Agency</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="News" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor current-menu-parent current-post-parent flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-cubs/cubs-news/">News</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Rumors" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-cubs/cubs-rumors/">Rumors</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Spring Training" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-cubs/cubs-spring-training/">Spring Training</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Videos" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-cubs/cubs-videos/">Videos</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="White Sox" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor menu-item-has-children flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-white-sox/">White Sox</a> <span class="flyout-nav__arrow"></span><ul class="flyout-nav__dropdown-menu"><li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Draft" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-white-sox/white-sox-draft/">Draft</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Free Agency" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-white-sox/white-sox-free-agency/">Free Agency</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="News" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor current-menu-parent current-post-parent flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-white-sox/white-sox-news/">News</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Rumors" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-white-sox/white-sox-rumors/">Rumors</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Spring Training" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-white-sox/white-sox-spring-training/">Spring Training</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Videos" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/chicago-white-sox/white-sox-videos/">Videos</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Newsletters" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page flyout-nav__menu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/newsletters/">Newsletters</a></li> </ul> <ul class="flyout-nav__live-menu"> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"> <a class="flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/videos">videos</a> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"> <a class="flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/podcasts">podcasts</a> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"> <a class="flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/newsletters">newsletters</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="flyout-nav__line"></div> <div class="flyout-nav__menu--lower"> <a data-lid="NBC Chicago" data-lpos="hamburger-menu" class="flyout-nav__menu-item child-item" href="http://nbcchicago.com"> NBC Chicago </a> <a data-lid="Telemundo Chicago" data-lpos="hamburger-menu" class="flyout-nav__menu-item child-item" href="http://telemundochicago.com"> Telemundo Chicago </a> <a data-lid="NBC Sports" data-lpos="hamburger-menu" class="flyout-nav__menu-item child-item" href="https://www.nbcsports.com/"> NBC Sports </a> </div> </div> <div class="flyout-nav__social"> <h4 class="flyout-nav__social-heading">Follow Us</h4> <ul class="flyout-nav__social-list"> <li class="flyout-nav__social-list-item facebook" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <a class="flyout-nav__social-link" href="https://facebook.com/NBCSChicago" target="_blank"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Facebook</span> <span class="icon icon-facebook-f"></span> </a> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__social-list-item instagram" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <a class="flyout-nav__social-link" href="https://instagram.com/NBCSChicago" target="_blank"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Instagram</span> <span class="icon icon-instagram"></span> </a> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__social-list-item tiktok" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <a class="flyout-nav__social-link" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@nbcschicago?lang=en" target="_blank"> <span class="screen-reader-text">TikTok</span> <span class="icon icon-tiktok"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <a class="flyout-contact-button" data-lid="Contact Us" data-lpos="hamburger-menu" href="/contact-us/" > Contact Us</a> <script type="text/javascript"> (function() { var _sf_async_config = window._sf_async_config = window._sf_async_config || {}; _sf_async_config.domain = "nbcsportschicago.com"; _sf_async_config.uid = 15527; _sf_async_config.sections = "mlb"; _sf_async_config.authors = "Ryan Taylor"; _sf_async_config.title = "When does MLB free agency start? Key dates, free agents for the White Sox, Cubs"; _sf_async_config.path = "nbcsportschicago.com\/mlb\/when-does-mlb-free-agency-start-key-dates-free-agents-for-the-white-sox-cubs\/516289\/"; var e = document.createElement('script'); var n = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; e.type = 'text/javascript'; e.async = true; e.src = '//static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js'; n.parentNode.insertBefore(e, n); })(); </script> <!-- Begin comScore Tag --> <script> (function() { var usPrivacyCookie = new RegExp("usprivacy=([^;]+)").exec(document.cookie), usPrivacy = null !== usPrivacyCookie ? unescape(usPrivacyCookie[1]) : undefined, csUCFR = '1YYN' === usPrivacy ? '0': '', s = document.createElement("script"), el = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; window._comscore = window._comscore || []; window._comscore.push({ c1: "2", c2: "6035083", cs_ucfr: csUCFR, }); s.async = true; s.src = (document.location.protocol == "https:" ? "https://sb" : "http://b") + ".scorecardresearch.com/beacon.js"; el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el); })(); </script> <noscript> <img src="https://sb.scorecardresearch.com/p?c1=2&c2=6035083&cv=2.0&cj=1" /> </noscript> <!-- End comScore Tag --> <script type="text/javascript"> (function() { var loaderUrl, scriptType; window._taboola = window._taboola || []; window._newsroom = window._newsroom || []; const taboola_config = {}; taboola_config[decodeURIComponent( 'article' )] = decodeURIComponent( '516289' ); taboola_config['url'] = document.URL; taboola_config['tracking'] = '_osource=taboola-recirc'; _taboola.push(taboola_config); scriptType = 'tb_loader_script'; loaderUrl = 'https://cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/nbcots-network/loader.js'; !function (e, f, u, i) { e.async = 1; e.src = u; e.id = i; f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f); }(document.createElement('script'), document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0], loaderUrl, scriptType); !function (e, f, u) { e.async = 1; e.src = u; f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f); }(document.createElement('script'), document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0], "\/\/c2.taboola.com\/nr\/nbcots-nsch\/newsroom.js"); }()); </script> <div class="facebook-comments"> <button class="facebook-comments__close"><span class="icon icon-chevron-left"></span> Back to Article</button> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/mlb/when-does-mlb-free-agency-start-key-dates-free-agents-for-the-white-sox-cubs/516289/" data-width="100%"></div> </div> <link rel='stylesheet' id='rsn-most-popular-css' href='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/css/most-popular.ca634dba651b0320e148.min.css?ver=6.1.4' media='all' /> <link rel='stylesheet' id='rsn-newsletter-widget-css' href='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/css/newsletter-widget.4ac8628e5ccae15679ec.min.css?ver=6.1.4' media='all' /> <link rel='stylesheet' id='pdk-css' href='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/nbc-station/static/css/player_smooth.css?ver=1.0.2' media='all' /> <script id='wp-parsely-loader-js-before'> window.wpParselySiteId = 'nbcsportschicago.com'; </script> <script src='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/mu-plugins/wp-parsely-3.10/build/loader.js?ver=1d54726e91ce976b3e82' id='wp-parsely-loader-js'></script> <script data-parsely-site="nbcsportschicago.com" src='https://cdn.parsely.com/keys/nbcsportschicago.com/p.js?ver=3.10.0' id="parsely-cfg"></script> <script src='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/common.3510c2a7cd1e876246e2.bundle.min.js?ver=6.1.4' id='rsn-common-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/scoreboard.9a5e3733b992efdcf77e.bundle.min.js?ver=6.1.4' id='rsn-scoreboard-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/flyoutNav.642eab9d4d2248e8f60f.bundle.min.js?ver=6.1.4' id='rsn-flyout-nav-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/header.0df8b2be12838a1570df.bundle.min.js?ver=6.1.4' id='rsn-header-js'></script> <script src='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/nbc-station/static/js/zepto.min.js?ver=1.0.2' id='zepto-js'></script> <script src='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/nbc-station/static/js/player.6.1.3.js?ver=1.0.2' id='pdk-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/video-player.e47ca39e8b00d9829e97.bundle.min.js?ver=6.1.4' id='rsn-video-player-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/newsletterWidget.d9c02d8cf760d06dc666.bundle.min.js?ver=6.1.4' id='rsn-newsletter-widget-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/article.3303e45ed173c4e3e2b6.bundle.min.js?ver=6.1.4' id='rsn-article-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/slideshow.5902ef6ce1cd91207837.bundle.min.js?ver=6.1.4' id='rsn-slideshow-js'></script> <script defer src='https://z.moatads.com/nbcuyieldheader7581548001/moatheader.js?ver=1.0.0' id='moat-js'></script> <script defer src='https://assets.adobedtm.com/a2ef59fba8e9/3ba8c6b033ff/launch-6a742ce4ddf5.min.js' id='adobe-launch-js'></script> <script defer src='https://stats.wp.com/e-202344.js' id='jetpack-stats-js'></script> <script id='jetpack-stats-js-after'> _stq = window._stq || []; _stq.push([ "view", {v:'ext',blog:'200177538',post:'516289',tz:'-5',srv:'www.nbcsportschicago.com',hp:'vip',j:'1:12.5'} ]); _stq.push([ "clickTrackerInit", "200177538", "516289" ]); </script> <script src='https://cdn.parsely.com/keys/nbcsportschicago.com/p.js?ver=2.1.0' id='parsely-snippet-js'></script> <script> (function(b,r,a,n,c,h,_,s,d,k){if(!b[n]||!b[n]._q){for(;s<_.length;)c(h,_[s++]);d=r.createElement(a);d.async=1;d.src="https://cdn.branch.io/branch-latest.min.js";k=r.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];k.parentNode.insertBefore(d,k);b[n]=h}})(window,document,"script","branch",function(b,r){b[r]=function(){b._q.push([r,arguments])}},{_q:[],_v:1},"addListener applyCode autoAppIndex banner closeBanner closeJourney creditHistory credits data deepview deepviewCta first getCode init link logout redeem referrals removeListener sendSMS setBranchViewData setIdentity track validateCode trackCommerceEvent logEvent disableTracking".split(" "), 0); branch.init( decodeURIComponent('key_live_ndZ3zTUt1YxcTqcAV6aQ3mdnsAbYBEja'), {"no_journeys":false} ); branch.setBranchViewData({ data: { '$desktop_url': 'https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/mlb/when-does-mlb-free-agency-start-key-dates-free-agents-for-the-white-sox-cubs/516289/' } }); </script> </body> </html>