Ayo Dosunmu, Andre Drummond injury status update vs. Hawks

Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu has been cleared to play in Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Hawks after missing the final four games of the regular season with a right quad contusion. He will not be on a minutes restriction, according to head coach Billy Donovan.

Center Andre Drummond is a game-time decision, Donovan said. Drummond missed the final three games of the regular season with a sprained ankle, and had been listed as questionable.

Dosunmu played a key role in shutting down Hawks' star Trae Young in the regular season while averaging 21.0 points on 55.6% shooting against Atlanta in those three games.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Drummond averaged 14.7 points and 18.0 rebounds per game against the Hawks this season.

The winner of Wednesday's matchup will move on to face the loser of the Sixers-Heat game for the eighth and final Eastern Conference seed in the NBA Playoffs.

Coverage of the game begins at 8:00 p.m. on NBC Sports Chicago.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.