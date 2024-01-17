Trending
NBA News

Bulls send condolences to Warriors after assistant coach Dejan Milojević dies

The Bulls and Nikola Vucevic sent their condolences to the Golden State Warriors

By Ryan Taylor

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors announced assistant coach Dejan Milojević died after suffering a heart attack at a private team dinner. He was 46.

The Bulls and Nikola Vucevic paid their respects on social media after learning of the death.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 46-year-old Milojević, who was born in Serbia, joined the Warriors' staff in 2021.

Milojević played professional basketball all around the world, including stints in Serbia, Spain and Turkey.

After his playing career, Milojević became the head coach of Serbian team Mega Vizura. Nearly one decade later, Golden State hired him as an assistant coach where he worked closely with the forward-center and center positions. He worked mostly with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney and was credited for helping Looney improve his rebounding in recent years. Milojević also had a close relationship with fellow Serbian and NBA champion Nikola Jokić.

Bulls News

Jerry Krause 1 hour ago

Former Bulls center, coach Bill Cartwright defends Jerry Krause's legacy

Jevon Carter 6 hours ago

Bulls' Jevon Carter stays positive, professional in limited role

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

NBA News
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us