Bulls send condolences to Warriors after assistant coach Dejan Milojević dies

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors announced assistant coach Dejan Milojević died after suffering a heart attack at a private team dinner. He was 46.

The Bulls and Nikola Vucevic paid their respects on social media after learning of the death.

The Chicago Bulls organization extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Dejan Milojević and to the entire Golden State Warriors organization. May they find comfort in their memories and strength in the community of those who share in their loss. https://t.co/sdicyCOTMN — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 17, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Počivaj u miru Dejane… pic.twitter.com/xAfeCSbDxs — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) January 17, 2024

The 46-year-old Milojević, who was born in Serbia, joined the Warriors' staff in 2021.

Milojević played professional basketball all around the world, including stints in Serbia, Spain and Turkey.

After his playing career, Milojević became the head coach of Serbian team Mega Vizura. Nearly one decade later, Golden State hired him as an assistant coach where he worked closely with the forward-center and center positions. He worked mostly with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney and was credited for helping Looney improve his rebounding in recent years. Milojević also had a close relationship with fellow Serbian and NBA champion Nikola Jokić.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.